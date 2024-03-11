Save up to 40% on Nectar Sleep's best-rated memory foam and hybrid mattresses

The Nectar Mattress is the top rated bed-in-a-box brand's flagship mattress, and you can now get it for less this Sleep Week. Today, you can get up to 40% off the Nectar Memory Foam Mattress at Nectar Sleep.

Memory foam is found in some of the best mattresses for pressure relief, and the Nectar Mattress is no exception. The Nectar Memory Foam Mattress supplies the right balance between comfort and support, and even sleeps cool for an all-foam bed.

We're looking for the best mattress deals now that Sleep Awareness Week 2024 is here, and the Nectar Mattress comes with some of the best benefits. Extras include a 365-night sleep trial, a lifetime warranty, and free shipping and returns.

How long do memory foam mattresses last?

While the lifespan of a memory foam mattress varies depending on brand, quality, build, and how well it's cared for, a memory foam mattress will last around 10 years on average. This a little longer than the lifespan of the best hybrid mattresses, but less than the more durable latex foam mattresses.

However, memory foam mattresses contain no springs, which wear out quickly and can make the bed creak, and their shelf life can be extended by regularly rotating the mattress.