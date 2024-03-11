Save up to 40% on Nectar Sleep's best-rated memory foam and hybrid mattresses
You can now get up to 40% off the Nectar Memory Foam Mattress
The Nectar Mattress is the top rated bed-in-a-box brand's flagship mattress, and you can now get it for less this Sleep Week. Today, you can get up to 40% off the Nectar Memory Foam Mattress at Nectar Sleep.
Memory foam is found in some of the best mattresses for pressure relief, and the Nectar Mattress is no exception. The Nectar Memory Foam Mattress supplies the right balance between comfort and support, and even sleeps cool for an all-foam bed.
We're looking for the best mattress deals now that Sleep Awareness Week 2024 is here, and the Nectar Mattress comes with some of the best benefits. Extras include a 365-night sleep trial, a lifetime warranty, and free shipping and returns.
Nectar Memory Foam Mattress US: from
$699 $349 at Nectar Sleep
Nectar Memory Foam Mattress UK: from £475 with free bedding bundle worth up to £230
Summary: The Nectar Memory Foam Mattress is one of the best memory foam mattresses on the market thanks to its balance of support and softness. Our Nectar Mattress US review found this all-foam bed to be ideal for side sleepers, while our Nectar Mattress UK review found it most comfortable for back and stomach sleepers. Either way, both reviews found the mattress to offer excellent temperature regulation and great value for money. Right now, you can get a US model for 40% off, with a queen now $649, down from $1,099. Meanwhile UK shoppers can get a free bundle worth up to £230 when they buy the UK model.
Benefits: Free shipping | 365-night sleep trial | Lifetime warranty
Price History: 40% off is usually the highest Nectar goes with its sales, but Nectar mattress deals have been known to knock off 50% during holiday events. Meanwhile, Nectar UK deals tend to be less evergreen, though they recently had a huge 60% off sale for Boxing Day.
How long do memory foam mattresses last?
While the lifespan of a memory foam mattress varies depending on brand, quality, build, and how well it's cared for, a memory foam mattress will last around 10 years on average. This a little longer than the lifespan of the best hybrid mattresses, but less than the more durable latex foam mattresses.
However, memory foam mattresses contain no springs, which wear out quickly and can make the bed creak, and their shelf life can be extended by regularly rotating the mattress.
