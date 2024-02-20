Last chance! Get Saatva’s best mattress at a super low price

The Presidents’ Day sales might be over, but our exclusive Saatva sale is still live — for now. Our exclusive Saatva sale takes $400 off the price of any size mattress over the cost of $1,000, which brings the price of a queen size mattress down to $1,595 (was $1,995).

The Saatva Classic is an award-winning luxury hybrid mattress, which has been handcrafted out of a combination of coils and foam. It is available in three different firmness options, making it suitable for a wide range of sleeping positions. Outstanding comfort, support and performance make the Saatva Classic one of the most sought-after beds in the world — which is why it tops our best mattress 2024 .

Our exclusive Saatva sale beats the usual discounts we usually see of between $200 — $300 off, depending on the mattress size you buy. Our exclusive Presidents’ Day mattress sale is your last chance to the Saatva Classic at this super low price until Memorial Day — but you’ll have to act fast., this deal is due to end at any moment.

Saatva Classic mattress

Was: From $1,295

Now: From $895 at Saatva

Saving: $400 Summary: We rate the Saatva Classic as the best mattress in the world right now, which is why it tops many of our best mattress guides, including the best luxury mattress and best mattress for back pain. It's an award-winning luxury hybrid, thanks to its customizable firmness levels (choose from Plush, Luxury Firm and Firm), which means it's comfortable and supportive for almost a type of sleeper. During our year-long Saatva Classic mattress review, our lead tester was hugely impressed with the mattress' performance, including temperature regulation and edge support. She did note a very slight amount of bounce, but the mattress boasted enough motion isolation to keep most types of sleepers resting peacefully. Our mattress testers have slept on this mattress through back pain, neck pain and pregnancy, and the Saatva Classic has provided outstanding pressure relief and supported correct spine alignment for all. While there is a $99 returns fee, mattress purchase includes Free White Glove Delivery, which is the delivery and set up of your new mattress and the removal of your old one. You also get a generous 365 night sleep trial, plus a lifetime warranty. Price history: We track Saatva mattress sales, and our current exclusive sale is likely the best deal you'll get on the Saatva Classic this side of Memorial Day. Discounts usually hover around the $200-$300 mark, so our current saving of $400 off all mattress sizes is certainly worth taking advantage of - especially if you're thinking of buying a small size mattress, which usually see smaller discounts. Right now, you can buy a queen size mattress for just $1,595 (was $1,995) at Saatva. Benefits: 365 night sleep trial | Lifetime warranty | Free White Glove Delivery

Saatva Classic vs Saatva Rx — which mattress is best for back pain?

Both the Saatva Classic and the Saatva Rx feature in our best mattress for back pain guide, but there's a considerable price difference between them. At full MSRP, the Saatva Classic starts at $1,295 for a twin, while the Saatva Rx starts at $1,995 for a twin.

While both are suitable for relieving aches and pains and proividing pressure relief in the lumbar region, the Saatva Rx offers more specialist back pain relief, targeting chronic back ailments such as scoliosis and sciatica. Another key difference is that the Classic is available in three different firmness options, the Rx is available in one. For a closer look at the difference between the two, check out our Saatva Classic vs Saatva Rx comparison piece.