I've found the 3 best hybrid mattresses with latex to buy in Memorial Day sales – save up to $562

Hybrid mattresses with latex have a buoyant and breathable build that's perfect for hot sleepers and those who like freedom to move in the night. My favorite latex hybrid mattress deal can be found at Avocado, where there's 15% of all sizes of the Avocado Green mattress. And it's not the only saving that's caught my eye.

Right now is the best time to shop for a latex hybrid, with the Memorial Day mattress sales offering hefty savings on these premium beds. That Includes $400 off the Saatva Latex Hybrid mattress at Saatva, a luxury hybrid from the makers of the best mattress in America.

While expensive, hybrid mattresses with latex are known for their durability. Buy a latex hybrid bed this Memorial Day and it should see you through many more sale seasons to come. Let's explore the offers...

1. Avocado Green Mattress

Was: from $1,399

Now: from $1189.15

Saving: up to $404.85 at Avocado Summary: Avocado is one of the biggest names in the best organic mattress space, and if you take a look at their long-list of certificates, it's easy to see why. GOTS, GOLS, MADESAFE, GREENGUARD – Avocado has an impressive selection of eco-credentials. But the Avocado Green isn't just a well-certified mattress, it's also a hugely comfortable bed. In our Avocado Green Mattress review we found it offered fantastic pressure relief for back sleepers, with the strong support earning it a spot in our guide to the best mattresses for heavier people. Available in three firmness levels, side sleepers should consider upgrading to the softer pressure relief of the Medium pillow-top or Plush box-top. However, be aware that these additions will set you back at least another few hundred dollars. Price history: Avocado mattress sales are infrequent, and we're more likely to see 10% off the Avocado Green Mattress than the current 15% offer. This deal is better than Black Friday, with a queen down to $1,699.15 (it was $1,799 in November). We have seen a bigger 20% off discount on the more expensive Plush upgrade in the past, but this is one of the best savings on the Firm and Medium from Avocado. Benefits: 365-night trial | 25-year warranty | Free shipping

2. Birch Natural Mattress

Was: from $1,373.80

Now: from $1,030.30

Saving: up to $562.20 plus two free pillows at Birch Living Summary: Birch has a reputation as one of the top organic mattress brands, and as our team found out in our Birch Natural Mattress review, it's well earned. Firm and bouncy, the Birch mattress is best for combination sleepers, while the natural temperature regulation makes it a great pick for hot sleepers. Motion transfer can be an issue for the responsive latex of the Birch Natural Mattress, so if you share a bed with a someone particularly wiggly, you might feel them moving around in the night. For most couples, however, it shouldn't be a big issue. And the excellent edge support ensures couples have plenty of room to themselves, as you can lie right on the sides without losing support. Price history: Birch runs a 20% off mattress sale throughout the year, upping the discount to 25% off during major sales days. While expected, this is a decent extra saving, and with a queen down to $1,405.30 (was $1,873.80), a highly competitive price for a latex hybrid. And you'll get two free pillows with your purchase. Benefits: 100-night trial | 25-year warranty | Free shipping

3. Saatva Latex Hybrid mattress

Was: from $1,595

Now: from $1,195

Saving: $400 off all sizes at Saatva Summary: Built by premium bed brand Saatva using organic latex and recycled coils, the Saatva Latex Hybrid mattress is for anyone who wants an eco-bed that doesn't hold back on luxury. The Saatva Latex Hybrid mattress has a bouncy feel that should appeal to combination sleepers who enjoy being able to move around in the night. That means bed sharers might feel their partner tossing and turning, but the thick upper layer of wool should help limit motion transfer. You can also expect high-quality cooling, so if night sweats or hot flashes tend to keep you awake, the Saatva Latex is a comfortable and breathable choice. Price history: There's $400 off all sizes of the Latex Hybrid, which is a good deal from Saatva. A queen is now $1,995, although the MSRP has risen in recent months, meaning this isn't quite the cheapest we've seen it. Benefits: 365-night trial | Lifetime warranty | Free white glove delivery

How long does a latex hybrid mattress last?

Latex mattresses are often premium buys, but they balance an increased price tag with impressive durability. A latex mattress can last for up to 20 years, with 10 to 15 years of use before you start to see signs of wear and tear. In comparison, a good quality memory foam mattress will need replacing every six to 10 years.

While a latex mattress can last a long time, it might take a few weeks to get used to the firmer, bouncier feel of natural latex. So make the most of the mattress trial period – as most latex hybrid mattresses are premium beds, we expect a sleep trial of at least 100 nights.

And we also expect a longer warranty to match that durability. 10-years is considered an industry average, but many organic latex bed brands offer upwards of 15 years. The best of the best is the Saatva warranty, which lasts a lifetime.