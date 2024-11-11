I’m a sleep coach — the best mattress I’ve slept on is now $400 off in Black Friday sales

Mattress testing is a big part of my job as a Senior Sleep Editor and Certified Sleep Science Coach, and the comfiest, most supportive mattress I've slept on to date is the Saatva Classic. I’m re-testing it right now and after experiencing first-hand just how much it can boost your sleep comfort, I think this luxury innerspring hybrid is well worth its full MSRP. So the fact that you can save $400 on the Classic Mattress at Saatva today is, in my opinion, excellent value.

In fact, re-testing the Saatva Classic has proven to me once again that it really is the best mattress you can buy. Saatva’s general public sale will get you up to $300 off the Classic right now, but our Saatva Black Friday sale offer saves you $400 on every size. The biggest saving is on the twin size – our deal saves you $400, whereas you’ll only save $200 in the brand’s general public sale.

Here’s why I recommend buying the Saatva Classic this Holiday season, and why it’s one of the best Black Friday mattress deals you can shop right now…

$400 off all sizes The Saatva Classic (queen): $2,095 $1,695 at Saatva Queen price last month: $1,795

Lowest price this year: $1,695

Lowest price last year: $1,595 (Labor Day)

Likelihood of further discount: Low Our review score: ★★★★1/2

Average user review score: ★★★★★

Best for: Nearly all sleepers; those with aches and pains; lower back support

Avoid if: You and your partner weigh over 600lbs combined; you want a free sleep trial (Saatva charges a $99 admin fee for returns and exchanges) Mattress summary: The Saatva Classic is the best hybrid mattress I’ve slept on (for context, I’ve slept on and tried hybrids from leading brands including DreamCloud, Nectar, Helix, Emma, Casper, and Simba). For me, the Classic excels in three specific areas. The first is a double whammy of pressure relief and lower back support. I still have twinges in my lower back and hips post-pregnancy, and the Classic is the first mattress in two years that has reduced all pain for me. The second area is edge support – it’s the strongest I’ve felt in a mattress, giving me and my family more space to spread out and sleep on every inch while still feeling supported. Lastly, the temperature control is excellent. I’m a very hot sleeper (the kind who needs the bedroom window open in deep winter), but I sleep comfortably all night long on the Classic. Apart from a few minor cosmetic imperfections, I can’t fault this mattress. Benefits: Year’s trial | Lifetime warranty | Free White Glove Delivery

Why I recommend this deal

If you need a new mattress urgently and want the Saatva Classic, our exclusive $400 discount is the biggest saving you’ll get on it right now. For context, the general monthly Saatva mattress sale will save you up to $300 off the largest size, with only $200 off the twin.

So until Saatva switches its general sale over to a proper Black Friday sale, my team has secured the biggest Saatva discount in town. I highly doubt the price of Saatva mattresses will drop any further this side of Christmas too, so there’s no reason to wait if you want to buy the Saatva Classic this Holiday season as I seriously doubt a bigger discount will arrive on it now.

I'll be updating our existing Saatva Classic mattress review with new testing data shortly. And if you need further guidance, my team has produced a guide to the best Saatva mattresses to help you choose between them.