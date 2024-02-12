I test the world’s best mattresses and my No 1 choice is $400 off today

If you’ve been waiting for Saatva mattress to drop a juicy Presidents’ Day offer, the wait is over as today you can save $400 on orders worth $1,000 or more at Saatva. That means you can get the Classic innerspring hybrid mattress for just $1,595 in a queen size – that’s $100 cheaper than what I see most months.

The Saatva Classic is the best mattress in the world and the one I recommend to most sleepers seeking deep pressure relief, back support and luxury hotel vibes at home. $1,595 for a queen is a price I normally only see around major holiday events. Is it the lowest price I’ve seen in the last year? No, that came during the Labor Day sales last September when a queen size Classic plummeted to $1,395.

However, based on my experience of tracking monthly Saatva mattress sales, I’m very confident that you won’t get a cheaper price than this for a few months once this deal has ended. So now is the best time to buy the Classic but only if you use our exclusive $400 discount – it will save you up to $200 more than if you were using the standard Saatva offer. Here are the details on this time-limited Presidents’ Day mattress sale…

Saatva Classic mattress by Saatva

Was: from $1,295

Now: from $895

Saving: $400 on every size at Saatva Summary: The Tom’s Guide Saatva Classic mattress review took place over a year, so there isn’t much my sleep team doesn’t know about this luxury handcrafted bed. It comes in three firmness levels and two heights, and I recommend the Luxury Firm to most people. However, people who weigh under 150lbs and side sleep may find the Plush Soft comfier, while heavier people who back and stomach sleep may get most support from the Firm. As our recommended best hybrid mattress for every sleeper, the Saatva Classic provides excellent lower back support, superb pressure relief (good for general aches and pains), and a cool sleep environment. It’s made of premium foams and recycled coils, with a breathable cover infused with a botanical treatment to ward off mold, bacteria and more. You’d pay so much more for a handcrafted bed of this quality in store, and I highly recommend buying it at this reduced price for Presidents’ Day. As part of Saatva’s free White Glove Delivery service, you’ll get free old mattress and bed removal, plus free installation of your new Saatva. You’ll also have a whole year to try it at home, plus it’s covered by a lifetime warranty. That’s fantastic value. Price history: As I mentioned above, the Saatva Classic is usually discounted to around $1,695 most months, so this exclusive $400 discount – which isn’t available via the brand’s standard sale – shaves an extra $100 off the price. I last saw this price during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, then I watched the price of Saatva mattresses rise until now. I’d wager that after this discount ends, prices may rise for a bit again before Memorial Day sales arrive in May. If I were you and I wanted the Saatva Classic, I’d buy it now. Benefits: 365-night trial | Lifetime warranty | Free old mattress removal

Is the Saatva Classic mattress worth the money?

Yes, the Saatva Classic is worth the money even when it’s not on sale. This is a superb, handcrafted hybrid bed (foam and coils) suited to pretty much every sleeper thanks to its customizable firmness levels and heights. It has ranked top of our guides for years and, while there are other great beds out there, none can rival the Classic’s overall package.

Couple that with a year’s sleep trial plus a lifetime warranty and free old mattress removal, and this is a very compelling package. The only downside for me is the $99 exchange or returns fee. Pretty much all other traditional and modern mattresses in a box offer free returns, but I’d be amazed if you decided to return the Classic after sleeping on it anyway.