I’m a mattress editor — the 3 best sales to buy before Memorial Day

Memorial Day weekend is choc full of mattress sales and three in particular have caught my eye. My favorite deal helps you save up to 35% off mattresses at Casper. I rarely see discounts this big from Casper Sleep, with the largest saving being up to $2,190 off the Casper Snow Max at Casper, the cooling mattress I recommend to side sleepers who overheat in bed.

I'm a veteran mattress reviewer and have tested many of 2024's best mattresses for all sleepers and budgets. My top picks below are mid-range to luxury mattresses, but our guide to this year's best Memorial Day mattress sales has some great budget options too.

The top 3 mattress sales to shop before Memorial Day

1. Casper Snow Max: was from $3,125 $2,030 at Casper Sleep



Summary: The Casper Snow Max is one of five new mattresses released earlier this year. The Casper Memorial Day Mattress Sale is knocking 30% off its latest lineup of beds – except the Snow Max, which is 35% off. This is Casper's top-of-the-line model, effectively replacing the Casper Wave Hybrid Snow as the brand's coolest mattress. I tried it hands-on at Casper Sleep Labs and the Casper Sleep Store in Lower Manhattan. I think it's the best Casper mattress for side sleepers who run hot. It's topped by a layer of 'soft and gooey' Casper Soothe Memory Foam that nicely cradles your joints, and wrapped in a cool-to-touch phase-change cover. Two concentrated zones of graphite HeatDelete Bands absorb latent heat while the Zoned Support foam works in tandem with a core of wrapped coils for targeted relief. Price history: Ever since rolling out its new mattresses, Casper has not been shy with its sales. We saw as much as 25% off about a month after release. It used to be rare for Casper to even eclipse that, and now we're seeing a 35% discount for its most advanced cooling mattress ever made. That puts a queen Casper Max Snow at $2,430 (was $3,745). Yes, you're still paying a premium, but I think it's worth it for cooler, cozier sleep. Jump on this deal before it's too late. Benefits: 100-night trial | 10-year warranty | Free shipping and returns

2. Tempur-Pedic TempurAdapt LuxeAdapt: was from $3,799 $3,499 + free bedding at Tempur-Pedic



Summary: Casper's not the only one with a new lineup of mattresses. In March, Tempur-Pedic updated all three of its Tempur-Adapt models with Tempur's most pressure-relieving material yet. The LuxeAdapt sits at the top of the line. Available in soft or firm, it features an additional layer of ventilated Tempur Material plus a 5-zone ergonomic layer for targeted relief and support. (There's also a medium hybrid that swaps the ergonomic layer for 1,300 double-stacked spring coils.) I recently tried the LuxeAdapt mattress in firm at one of Tempur-Pedic's flagship stores and think it's the most perfect Tempur mattress I've slept on. I felt well-supported in every position, and the new Tempur Material isn't as slow to adapt so it's easier to move (though it's still extremely contouring). I can't speak at length about its temperature regulation, but the ventilated foam should help it sleep cooler than the previous-gen model.



Price history: Despite the upgrades, the Tempur-Adapt line has maintained its pricing structure. Tempur-Pedic mattress deals don't appear often, but holidays are a good bet if you'd rather not pay full price for these NASA-inspired beds. This Memorial Day, you'll receive $300 off any Tempur-Pedic mattress, which brings the price of a queen LuxeAdapt to $3,999 (was $3,699). You'll also get $300 in sleep accessories when you add coupon code 300FREE and your choice of pillows, sheets, and protectors to your shopping cart.



Benefits: 90-night trial | 10-year warranty | Free white-glove delivery with optional old mattress removal

3. Saatva Classic: was from $1,295 $895 at Saatva



Summary: After a couple of newcomers, we have one of our sleep team's all-time favorites, the Saatva Classic.

This highly sought-after handcrafted luxury innerspring hybrid tops our list of the best hybrid mattresses for all sleepers, especially those dealing with general aches and pains or who simply want a luxury hotel-style bed at home. Our Saatva Classic mattress review testing data shows that the pressure relief is excellent, as is the edge support (it helps to make it easy to get in and out of). A dedicated lumbar crown boosts back support for people who truly need it (like I do). Best of all, it comes in three firmness levels and two height profiles so you can tailor it to your comfort. Price history: Our exclusive $400 off coupon beats the deals in the current Saatva mattress sale, which takes $200 to $300 off all sizes of the Saatva Classic. You can bring home a queen for $1,995, which is $100 cheaper than Saatva's general Memorial Day sale price. This is likely the lowest price we'll see for this mattress for a while, although this discount could reappear for the 4th of July. (Just keep an eye on MSRPs, as they may fluctuate.)



Benefits: 365-night trial | Lifetime warranty | Free White Glove Delivery (with old mattress removal)

Is Memorial Day a good time to buy a mattress?

Yes – major holidays are ripe for great mattress deals and Memorial Day is no exception. Sleep brands like to introduce new products in the spring (see Casper and Tempur-Pedic). That means you'll be able to score best-ever prices on discontinued models as companies attempt to clear their stock. However, as my list shows, it's possible to find great deals on the latest models, too.

Memorial Day precedes one of the worst times to buy a mattress (summer), which is when costs rise to their highest of the year. July 4th sales may offer a brief reprieve, but you'll typically find better prices during Memorial Day sales overall.