15 best lightweight jacket deals to shop ahead of October Prime Day — up to 50% off Columbia, The North Face and more
The perfect layers for your fall wardrobe
Now that fall is here, cool, crisp weather is starting to set in — which means it's officially light jacket season. If you're in need of a new jacket or fleece for upcoming cooler temperatures or inclement weather, you've come to the right place.
Amazon's October Prime Day is next week and the retailer is already rolling out some impressive deals on some of the most popular outerwear brands — Columbia, The North Face and Carhartt to name a few. From affordable options under $50 to premium picks that are worth the splurge, there’s something for every budget.
If you're ready to grab some new layers for fall, keep scrolling to check out my favorite jacket deals to shop before Prime Day.
Note: Prices may vary depending on the size and color you select (particularly on Amazon). Check out any different color options available in your size to find the best deals.
Quick Links
- shop Amazon's early Prime Day sale
- Carhartt Force Relaxed Fit Full-Zip Long-Sleeve (Men's): was $74 now $32
- Columbia Switchback Jacket (Women's): was $70 now $37
- Columbia Glennaker Lake II Rain Jacket (Men's): was $70 now $42
- Carhartt Rain Defender Packable Anorak (Women's): was $79 now $49
- The North Face Antora Jacket (Women's): was $130 now $91
- The North Face Aconcagua 3 Jacket (Men's): was $200 now $120
Men's Jacket Deals
Perfect for a casual stroll, low-intensity workout or a longer run, this versatile layer features Carhartt Force technology to wick sweat, dry fast, and fight odors. It's a full zip and allows for a full range of motion too.
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Need an affordable just-in-case rain jacket? Look no further than the Columbia Glennaker Lake. Made from 100% nylon, it features a stow-away hood that folds into the collar, zippered hand pockets, elastic cuffs and an adjustable hem. It's also small and light enough to shove inside a backpack or purse.
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This stretchy, chic softshell isn't for torrential downpours but will keep you dry in light rain and drizzle. Made from 100% polyester, it features zippered hand and chest pockets, an abrasion-resistant chin guard and an adjustable hem and cuffs.
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If you're looking for a pullover that feels like a warm hug, this is the one! The cozy quarter zip is the perfect layer for fall and features a loose fit for extra comfort.
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Columbia’s Omni-Heat thermal-reflective lining retains your body's own warmth, and the puffer also has a water-resistant outer layer for wet weather. Plus, it stows easily and is super lightweight if you enjoy hiking.
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This lightweight puffer blends recycled down with synthetic insulation for maximum warmth and weather resistance in a tidy, easy-to-stow package. Zonal sheet insulation and a water-repellant finish round out the feature set.
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This The North Face jacket pairs low-key, relaxed style with tons of warmth. Whether you're commuting in cold weather or venturing in the great outdoors, you'll stay warm thanks to its Heatseeker synthetic insulation.
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Women's Jacket Deals
This lightweight packable jacket takes up minimal real estate, so there's no excuse not to bring it along on your next outdoor outing. Plus, a hidden hood deploys from the collar when needed and a drawstring hem and adjustable cuffs ensure a watertight fit.
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Depending on your color and size selection, this soft and cozy full-zip fleece can be yours for as low as $45. The Barton Springs jacket features a 100% polyester fleece construction, two zippered hand-warmer pockets and an adjustable hem.
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From a light hike to cozying up by the fire, this top-rated Sherpa fleece full zip that's lined with a soft, suede-like material, is perfect for all your outdoor adventures when the air is a bit crisp. It's cut with that classic style and fit you can count on.
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The Rain Defender Anorak is a lightweight and packable water and wind-resistant half-zip with a large kangaroo-style velcro pocket up front and hidden zippered hand pockets along the side. The two-tone design gives off retro vibes while the roomy, loose-fit cut shouldn't restrict movement.
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Don't get caught in a rainstorm without this jacket. It features waterproof, breathable technology that stops water from getting in but lets sweat get out. It also has Wind Fighter technology to combat the elements.
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Right now you can get this Columbia rain jacket with up to 43% off, which is a steal. It protects against light precipitation, so it's a great companion for fall. It also dries fast when it does get wet.
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$91 is a great deal for this lightweight, weather-resistant shell. A core piece of outerwear no one should leave home without, the Antora Jacket boasts impressive rain-repellent capabilities. A drawstring-adjustable hood provides extra H2O protection, while a storm flap protects the main zipper from seepage during downpours. More importantly, as far as rain shells go, few can match the style factor of the Antora.
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Need a lightweight jacket that can stand up to the elements? This is the perfect pick. It's water-repellant and water repellent and has wind fighter technology that tames the wind. It also features rugged Flex stretch technology so you can comfortably move.
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Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.
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