Now that fall is in full swing, it's officially time to break out the hoodies, fleece and long sleeves. Luckily, Amazon is serving up great deals on Carhartt apparel designed for cooler weather.

If you’re looking to give your fall wardrobe a refresh, now’s the time to shop. The retailer is offering up to 50% off select Carhartt styles, including tees, rain jackets, sweatshirts and more. Whether you’re gearing up for outdoor adventures or simply looking to stay cozy as temperatures drop, these versatile picks will help keep you comfortable through the season.

To make things simpler, I've gathered up my favorite discounted Carhartt styles below — and they start at just $12. Keep scrolling to check them out.

Note: Prices vary depending on your choices of size and color. To find the best deals, check out any different color options available in your size.

Men's Carhartt Apparel

Carhartt Short-Sleeve Pocket T-Shirt (Men's): was $19 now $15 at Amazon This relaxed fit pocket t-shirt features a comfortable and roomy in the chest and the shoulders, making it easy to move when you're on the job. Made of 100% cotton, the jersey knit tee is comfortable, durable and comes in a variety of colors. Read more Read less ▼

Carhartt Canvas Hat: was $19 now $16 at Amazon This Carhartt cap is a must-have accessory. Not only does it look great with any outfit, but it comes in many different colors to match your style. You can adjust the fit, and there's a moisture-wicking sweatband built in for when the weather gets hot. If you're a fan of Carhatt and want to let people know it, the patch on the front is a nice touch. Read more Read less ▼

Save 34% Carhartt Force Cross-Flex Men's Shirt Jacket: was $47 now $31 at Amazon This men's scrub shirt-jacket combines the style of a shirt with the functionality of a jacket. It's perfect for summery fall days without you overheating, and it offers oversized front pockets and a dedicated cell phone pocket for convenience. Read more Read less ▼

Save 47% Carhartt Force Relaxed Fit Full-Zip Long-Sleeve (Men's): was $74 now $39 at Amazon Perfect for a casual stroll, low-intensity workout or a longer run, this versatile layer features Carhartt Force technology to wick sweat, dry fast and fight odors. It's a full zip and allows for a full range of motion too. Read more Read less ▼

Carhartt Loose Fit Midweight Sweatshirt (Men's): was $59 now $44 at Amazon The Carhartt Loose Fit Midweight Graphic Hoodie is the perfect comfy pullover to have when there's a chill in the air. It also features a ribbed waist and cuffs for extra insulating power and a three-piece hood with drawstrings. It's available in a large variety of colors and sizes. Read more Read less ▼

Carhartt Montana Loose Fit Insulated Vest (Men's): was $99 now $69 at Amazon A vest is an essential layering piece for winter and beyond! And not only is this one stylish, but it's also super functional. It blocks the wind, sheds light rain and will keep you warm with a combination of sherpa fleece and synthetic down insulation. Read more Read less ▼

Carhartt Rain Defender Jacket (Men's): was $99 now $74 at Amazon The Carhartt Rain Defender jacket is now on sale for $74. It's perfect for taking on wind and rain while keeping you warm and dry. It's durable and moves with you thanks to its Rugged Flex stretch technology, and it's also unisex. Read more Read less ▼

Carhartt Fleece Pullover (Men's): was $99 now $79 at Amazon If you're looking for a pullover that feels like a warm hug, this is the one! The cozy quarter zip is the perfect layer for winter and features a loose fit for extra comfort. Read more Read less ▼

Women's Carhartt Apparel

Carhartt Tencel Fiber Series Relaxed Fit Tee (Women's): was $24 now $12 at Amazon This tee will be your go-to for layering under fall sweaters and cardigans. The v-neck is built with Tencel fibers making it incredibly soft and breathable. It also comes in several colors and at just $19 a pop, I'd recommend grabbing a few. Read more Read less ▼

Carhartt Loose Fit Heavyweight Short-Sleeve Pocket T-Shirt (Women's): was $19 now $13 at Amazon Everyone needs a reliable t-shirt, and this one from Carhartt definitely fits the bill. It's made of 100% heavyweight cotton and comes in a range of bright, cheerful colors. There's also a pocket with the Carhartt logo on the left side for a touch of extra style. Read more Read less ▼

Carhartt Loose Fit Lightweight Long-Sleeve (Women's): was $29 now $27 at Amazon This crewneck sweatshirt features a comfortable, relaxed fit and is both cute and casual. We're loving this green shade but be sure to check out all the colors to find the best deal in your size. Read more Read less ▼

Carhartt Force Fitted Lightweight Utility Legging (Women's): was $59 now $29 at Amazon Whether working out or grabbing a coffee, these Carhartt leggings will be your new best friend. They're durable, stretchy and have FastDry technology on board to wick sweat off your body. There's even a zipped pocket in the back for your important items. Read more Read less ▼

Carhartt Monterey Jacket (Women's): was $99 now $64 at Amazon Don't get caught in a rainstorm without this jacket. It features waterproof, breathable technology that stops water from getting in but lets sweat get out. It also has Wind Fighter technology to combat the elements. Read more Read less ▼