19 best Carhartt deals on Amazon to shop for fall — up to 50% off rain jackets, hoodies and more
Amazon's Carhartt sale is packed affordable fall styles
Now that fall is in full swing, it's officially time to break out the hoodies, fleece and long sleeves. Luckily, Amazon is serving up great deals on Carhartt apparel designed for cooler weather.
If you’re looking to give your fall wardrobe a refresh, now’s the time to shop. The retailer is offering up to 50% off select Carhartt styles, including tees, rain jackets, sweatshirts and more. Whether you’re gearing up for outdoor adventures or simply looking to stay cozy as temperatures drop, these versatile picks will help keep you comfortable through the season.
To make things simpler, I've gathered up my favorite discounted Carhartt styles below — and they start at just $12. Keep scrolling to check them out.
Note: Prices vary depending on your choices of size and color. To find the best deals, check out any different color options available in your size.
Quick Links
- shop the Carhartt sale on Amazon
- Carhartt Tencel Fiber Series Relaxed Fit Tee (Women's): was $24 now $12
- Carhartt Short-Sleeve Pocket T-Shirt (Women's): was $19 now $13
- Carhartt Short-Sleeve Pocket T-Shirt (Men's): was $19 now $15
- Carhartt Tencel Fiber Relaxed Fit Tee (Women's): was $24 now $19
- Carhartt Dearborn Long Sleeve T-Shirt (Men's): was $24 now $21
- Carhartt Force Relaxed Fit Full-Zip Long-Sleeve (Men's): was $74 now $39
- Carhartt Waffle Knit Shirt (Women's): was $69 now $48
- Carhartt Monterey Jacket (Women's): was $99 now $64
- Carhartt Rain Defender Jacket (Men's): was $99 now $74
- Carhartt Fleece Pullover (Men's): was $99 now $79
Men's Carhartt Apparel
This relaxed fit pocket t-shirt features a comfortable and roomy in the chest and the shoulders, making it easy to move when you're on the job. Made of 100% cotton, the jersey knit tee is comfortable, durable and comes in a variety of colors.
Read moreRead less▼
This Carhartt cap is a must-have accessory. Not only does it look great with any outfit, but it comes in many different colors to match your style. You can adjust the fit, and there's a moisture-wicking sweatband built in for when the weather gets hot. If you're a fan of Carhatt and want to let people know it, the patch on the front is a nice touch.
Read moreRead less▼
This tee is a great addition to your wardrobe, especially to layer under sweatshirts or rain jackets this fall. It's lightweight to stop you from overheating, and wicks sweat. It also offers UPF 50+ UV protection.
Read moreRead less▼
This lightweight hoodie one has a relaxed fit, fights odors and wicks sweat off your body. It also provides UPF 50+ protection against the sun's rays.
Read moreRead less▼
This men's scrub shirt-jacket combines the style of a shirt with the functionality of a jacket. It's perfect for summery fall days without you overheating, and it offers oversized front pockets and a dedicated cell phone pocket for convenience.
Read moreRead less▼
Perfect for a casual stroll, low-intensity workout or a longer run, this versatile layer features Carhartt Force technology to wick sweat, dry fast and fight odors. It's a full zip and allows for a full range of motion too.
Read moreRead less▼
The Carhartt Loose Fit Midweight Graphic Hoodie is the perfect comfy pullover to have when there's a chill in the air. It also features a ribbed waist and cuffs for extra insulating power and a three-piece hood with drawstrings. It's available in a large variety of colors and sizes.
Read moreRead less▼
A vest is an essential layering piece for winter and beyond! And not only is this one stylish, but it's also super functional. It blocks the wind, sheds light rain and will keep you warm with a combination of sherpa fleece and synthetic down insulation.
Read moreRead less▼
The Carhartt Rain Defender jacket is now on sale for $74. It's perfect for taking on wind and rain while keeping you warm and dry. It's durable and moves with you thanks to its Rugged Flex stretch technology, and it's also unisex.
Read moreRead less▼
If you're looking for a pullover that feels like a warm hug, this is the one! The cozy quarter zip is the perfect layer for winter and features a loose fit for extra comfort.
Read moreRead less▼
Women's Carhartt Apparel
This tee will be your go-to for layering under fall sweaters and cardigans. The v-neck is built with Tencel fibers making it incredibly soft and breathable. It also comes in several colors and at just $19 a pop, I'd recommend grabbing a few.
Read moreRead less▼
Everyone needs a reliable t-shirt, and this one from Carhartt definitely fits the bill. It's made of 100% heavyweight cotton and comes in a range of bright, cheerful colors. There's also a pocket with the Carhartt logo on the left side for a touch of extra style.
Read moreRead less▼
This crewneck sweatshirt features a comfortable, relaxed fit and is both cute and casual. We're loving this green shade but be sure to check out all the colors to find the best deal in your size.
Read moreRead less▼
Whether working out or grabbing a coffee, these Carhartt leggings will be your new best friend. They're durable, stretchy and have FastDry technology on board to wick sweat off your body. There's even a zipped pocket in the back for your important items.
Read moreRead less▼
Cozy up in the warmth of this sweatshirt that's ideal whether you're hanging around the house or hauling building materials. The versatile layer has an incredibly soft, comfortable feel that’s equally tough and durable.
Read moreRead less▼
This sweatshirt is a must buy! Thanks to its TENCEL fiber construction, this sweatshirt is breathable and soft, making it great to wear all year round. It comes in a nice selection of colors, too.
Read moreRead less▼
This Carhartt knit shirt is a bit like a cardigan, adding extra warmth without too much extra weight. It comes in a range of neutral shades that are super stylish, too.
Read moreRead less▼
With a 35% discount, this Carhartt overshirt is hard to resist. It's rugged, easy to move in and reviewers on Amazon love it because it's easy to layer.
Read moreRead less▼
Don't get caught in a rainstorm without this jacket. It features waterproof, breathable technology that stops water from getting in but lets sweat get out. It also has Wind Fighter technology to combat the elements.
Read moreRead less▼
Shop more deals
Our deals editors search over 10,000 sites in order to find the best deals. Sign up to our newsletter to be the first to know about the biggest savings on the hottest deals.
Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.
Next Badge:
More Comments/Likes Until Your Next Badge
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.