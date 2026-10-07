My favorite trail-running shoe is 34% off for Prime Day, and it’s great for hiking too

I only took one shoe on my summer holidays earlier this year, and that was The North Face Altamesa 500 v2, which proved perfect for traveling, hiking and my daily runs on a variety of surfaces during the trip.

One of my only concerns with the shoe when I gave it a 4.5-star review earlier this year was that the $170 price was a bit high, but right now you can get The North Face Altamesa 500 v2 for $113 in the Amazon Prime Day sale.

This is an Amazon Prime Members only deal, so you’ll need to sign up for an account to take advantage, but you’ll make back over a third of your yearly subscription just with the savings on this deal.

As you'll see in my full North Face Altamesa 500 v2 review, it's an extremely comfortable all-terrain running shoe with a big slab of bouncy foam in its midsole, and the outsole grips well on both road and light trails.

During my testing I used it on a variety of different trails, including rocky trails, gravel, rooty single-track paths in the forest, grass and mud, and it always provided reliable grip and comfort.

It can also handle extended spells of pure road running, making it one of the more versatile shoes I’ve tested, and it’s surprisingly lightweight at 10.2oz in my men’s size 10 given how cushioned it is, and the thick outsole.

(Image credit: Future)

While it’s not ideal for deep mud, and some will find it a bit too wide and soft for very technical mountain trails, the Altamesa 500 v2 will serve you well on any other surface.

It’s also a capable hiking shoe in my experience, if you don’t want to use a full boot, and comfortable for long days on your feet when traveling.

When I’m not testing something new, I’ll regularly go back to the Altamesa 500 v2 for my own hikes and trail runs, and if you need an all-rounder for off-road adventures, I highly recommend snagging this deal.

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