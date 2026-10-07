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Spending time outdoors is one of life's greatest pleasures, and whenever I can, I like to go on long walks and hikes. My partner and I just came back from vacationing in Chamonix, France, and we were treated to beautiful mountains, glaciers and forests.

One of the things you do in the French Alps is, naturally, hike to take in the gorgeous views. When we were packing for our trip, wearing my Keen Zionic NXT Mid shoes was a no-brainer.

I've worn them nearly every day since I reviewed them last October — a whole year! If you're in need of a pair of hardy, reliable hiking shoes, the Keen Zionic NXT Mid are up to 30% off this October Prime Day.

Save 31% ($61) Keen Zionic NXT Mid: was $195 now $134 at Amazon It didn't take long for the Keen Zionic Mid Waterproof to become my go-to hiking shoes. One trip to Iceland last year and I was sold on them. They’re extremely comfortable and can be worn straight out of the box. There’s plenty of space inside to wear two layers of socks, and they fit snugly. Their 4mm multi-directional lugs provide great grip in both wet and dry conditions.

So, what makes the Zionic NXT Mid worthy of the 4.5-star rating I awarded them in my full review? First of all, they look über cool. They're available in a few colors, but I've got them in Ballad Blue/Winter Green — and they match the colors of a glacier, which I love. They're supremely comfortable, with plenty of space for wearing two pairs of socks if needed.

I love and trust the Keen Zionic NXT Mid so much that I even wore them to Iceland last year! (Image credit: Nikita Achanta / Tom's Guide)

I love how breathable the Zionic NXT Mid are, thanks to their breathable ripstop mesh, which also protects them from ripping and tearing. Having worn them a lot since I first put them on, I can confirm that they haven't incurred any damage. I've walked on jagged rocks, traversed tricky terrain, dunked them into gushing streams of water, and they've come out unscathed.

That brings me to their performance. The Zionic NXT Mid features resilient foam insoles that provide cushioning and lightweight plates in the midsoles for added stability. They're extremely grippy, thanks to their 4mm multi-directional lugs, which provide excellent traction on wet and dry surfaces alike.

Many trails we went on in the French Alps were rocky, and the Zionic NXT Mid ensured that I never lost my footing, regardless of whether I was hiking up or downhill. Though the Zionic NXT Mid aren't Gore-Tex waterproof, Keen's proprietary waterproofing technology did more than enough to keep my feet dry, and the shoes are quick to dry, too.

If you're planning on hitting some trails this fall to admire the changing colors, this Prime Day deal is too good to step on. Depending on the size and color you opt for, the Keen Zionic NXT Mid are up to 30% off at Amazon right now, and I'd snap this deal up straight away if I were you!