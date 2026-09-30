I haven't always been a runner. In fact, I only really started running as a hobby in the last couple of years. And like any new or experienced runner, there's always the question on what shoes should you wear, or if it's okay to buy another pair of shoes when you already have multiple options (the answer is always, yes).

Fortunately, I found my favorite running shoes pretty early on and they've become a staple not just for those sidewalk stomping sprints, but for my day-to-day wear. Right now you can get the Hoka Clifton 10 (Women) for just $124 at Hoka. Not only am I fan of the support they offer, the comfort and the colors, but they also do multiple width options that, for someone with wider feet, I'm a big fan of. (The men's sneaker is also $124).

In our Hoka Clifton 10 review, we praised the running shoes for being "a stable workhorse for racking up the miles," as well as a "comfortable daily trainer." As someone that uses them for both, I can confirm that they're as versatile as they are cozy, no matter what activity you're indulging in.

I can also agree that, as our review stated, they're not particularly lively if you're looking for a running shoe that'll bounce you along, as well as being a little heavier than the previous Hoka Clifton 9s.

But, they do offer stability, thanks to its wide base and mild rocker shape, along with the fact the foam isn't too soft or wobbly, meaning it works well for walking and general use.

Ultimately, if like me you're after a daily trainer that will take you at a steady pace and you aren't trying to achieve anything too speedy, then the Hoka Clifton 10 are a great fit. They're an even greater fit when you consider their currently discounted price, just $124 at Hoka. I don't really need another pair, but with a limited time deal like this, it's hard to pass up.

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