The Hoka Clifton 10 are my favorite running shoes — and they're currently 20% off
At this price, I might have to buy another pair
I haven't always been a runner. In fact, I only really started running as a hobby in the last couple of years. And like any new or experienced runner, there's always the question on what shoes should you wear, or if it's okay to buy another pair of shoes when you already have multiple options (the answer is always, yes).
Fortunately, I found my favorite running shoes pretty early on and they've become a staple not just for those sidewalk stomping sprints, but for my day-to-day wear. Right now you can get the Hoka Clifton 10 (Women) for just $124 at Hoka. Not only am I fan of the support they offer, the comfort and the colors, but they also do multiple width options that, for someone with wider feet, I'm a big fan of. (The men's sneaker is also $124).
The Hoka Clifton 10 offer everyday support, whether that's for your daily miles or a casual stroll. With a breathable jacquard upper, double-lace lock, a smooth metarocker and CMEVA midsole, you'll get a secure, comfy and ready-to-run fit. The men's sneaker is also on sale for $124.
In our Hoka Clifton 10 review, we praised the running shoes for being "a stable workhorse for racking up the miles," as well as a "comfortable daily trainer." As someone that uses them for both, I can confirm that they're as versatile as they are cozy, no matter what activity you're indulging in.
I can also agree that, as our review stated, they're not particularly lively if you're looking for a running shoe that'll bounce you along, as well as being a little heavier than the previous Hoka Clifton 9s.
But, they do offer stability, thanks to its wide base and mild rocker shape, along with the fact the foam isn't too soft or wobbly, meaning it works well for walking and general use.
Ultimately, if like me you're after a daily trainer that will take you at a steady pace and you aren't trying to achieve anything too speedy, then the Hoka Clifton 10 are a great fit. They're an even greater fit when you consider their currently discounted price, just $124 at Hoka. I don't really need another pair, but with a limited time deal like this, it's hard to pass up.
Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Grace is a freelance journalist working across homes, lifestyle, gaming and entertainment. You'll find her writing for Tom's Guide, TechRadar, Space.com, and other sites. If she's not rearranging her furniture, decluttering her home, or relaxing in front of the latest streaming series, she'll be typing fervently about any of her much-loved hobbies and interests. To aid her writing, she loves to head down internet rabbit holes for an unprecedented amount of time.
Next Badge:
More Comments/Likes Until Your Next Badge
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.