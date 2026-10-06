I review running shoes for a living — here are 3 Asics Prime Day deals worth shopping, including the Asics Gel Kayano 30 for $69

As a fitness editor, I review running shoes for a living, and right now, some of the best Asics shoes are on sale for Amazon Prime Day. Whether you’re training for your first 5K or your next marathon, if you’ve been waiting for the sales to upgrade your running shoes, listen up.

Right now, the Asics Gel Kayano 30 is on sale for $69. It’s a few years old now, but don’t let that put you off — it’ll still give you solid cushioning and support as you clock up the miles. My favorite Asics shoe right now is the Asics Novablast 6, which is a fantastic all-rounder, but underfoot, it feels pretty similar to the Asics Novablast 5, which is on sale for $129.

Read on to learn more, and remember: you’ll need to sign up for Amazon Prime to get these deals.

Best Asics Prime Day deals

Asics Gel Kayano 30: was $119 now $69 at Amazon The Asics Gel Kayano 30 is a solid shoe that gives you a decent amount of support if you tend to overpronate. It’s a few years old now, but don’t let this put you off. The biggest saving is on the women’s shoe in this French blue colorway.

Asics Gel Nimbus 27 : was $165 now $109 at Amazon The Asics Gel Nimbus 27 is last season’s shoe, but not an awful lot has changed between the 27 and the 28. It’s a bouncy, comfortable shoe, with a plush midsole that gives you a good amount of bounce for easy and long runs. Be sure to look at all the different colorways in your size to get the biggest savings.

When it comes to the best running shoe for you, it all depends on your goal. Personally, this Prime Day, I’d add the Novablast 5 to my basket. In our Asics Novablast 5 review we called it a top-tier daily running trainer thanks to its ability to cope with easy miles and faster tempo sessions alike. It’s the shoe I reach for most days, and for less than $130, it’s a bargain worth grabbing this Prime Day.