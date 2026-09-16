These 27 REI deals are perfect for fall — save up to 50% on Vuori, Patagonia, Arc’teryx and more

The dates for Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days were just announced — but when it comes to top-rated outdoor apparel and gear, REI is the place to snag the best deals.

REI is making it easier (and more affordable) than ever to gear up for the season. The outdoor retailer’s fall sale is in full swing, and we're currently seeing discounts of up to 50% on some of our favorite outdoor apparel brands — Patagonia, Vuori, Arc'teryx and The North Face to name a few.

REI is also discounting camping essentials with up to 30% off items like tents, backpacks, sleeping bags and much more. Below, I've rounded up all the REI deals that caught my eye. Keep scrolling to check out the styles I actually recommend shopping fall.

My Favorite REI Sales

Patagonia: up to 50% off @ REI

Whether you're heading out on an adventure or you're just looking for some new wardrobe pieces, Patagonia is the perfect brand to shop for stylish and rugged clothes and accessories. Especially right now since REI is knocking up to 50% off some of our favorite styles. Read more Read less ▼

Vuori: up to 40% off @ REI

From their famously buttery-smooth leggings and joggers to the best breathable tank tops and more, Vuori apparel is rarely on sale. But REI is currently knocking up to 40% on select styles for men and women. Read more Read less ▼

Footwear: up to 35% off @ REI

REI's latest sale is slashing the prices on some of the top footwear brands like Hoka, On, Keen, Brooks, Merrell and so many more. Whether you need a new pair of running shoes or hiking boots, REI has you covered with up to 35% off best-selling styles. Read more Read less ▼

Camping deals: up to 30% off @ REI

Do you have some hiking or camping trips coming up on the agenda? Well, we have some exciting news for you! REI is slashing the prices on everything you need for your adventures, including tents, backpacks, sleeping bags and much more. Read more Read less ▼

Best Vuori Deals

Save 51% Vuori Sedona Straight Leg Pants (Women's): was $108 now $53 at REI I'm adding this pair of straight leg pants to my cart ASAP! I love everything about them from their relaxed style to their versatility. I can't wait to wear them for travel days, running errands or just hanging out around the house. Read more Read less ▼

Vuori Long Sleeve Strato Graphic Tee (Men's): was $69 now $53 at REI You can always use an extra long sleeve tee in your wardrobe — and this one will quickly become your favorite. This super soft piece of workout gear will be your go-to during your workouts, weekend adventures and lounge sessions. Read more Read less ▼

Vuori Daydream Crew Top (Women's): was $68 now $53 at REI I have my eye on this Vuori crew top that's made with a high-performance stretch fabric that wicks moisture, dries fast and blocks the sun's harmful rays. It's perfect for workouts, running errands or just hanging out around the house. Read more Read less ▼

Vuori AllTheForm Support Tank Top (Women's): was $74 now $58 at REI This medium support top with a shelf bra is best suited to studio classes, gym sessions and everyday walking workouts, but it's so comfortable you won't want to wear anything else. Don't miss out on this $16 price cut! Read more Read less ▼

Save 41% Vuori AllTheFeels Leggings (Women's): was $110 now $65 at REI Designed for yoga, lounging or anything in between, these pants feature buttery soft fabric with a cloud-like feel. They're lightweight and stretchy so you can enjoy a full range of motion while sporting them. Read more Read less ▼

Vuori Ponto Shorts (Men's): was $84 now $66 at REI Designed for running or traditional workouts, these men's shorts are super lightweight, quick drying and extra durable. They come in a variety of colors and feature an elastic waistband with a drawstring and two side pockets. Read more Read less ▼

Vuori Sunday Performance Joggers (Men's): was $110 now $87 at REI You'll never want to take these pants off! They feature premium knit fabric that wicks moisture and dries fast. There's also five functional pockets, including 3 with zippers, that will keep valuables secure. They're perfect for any casual occasion and will quickly become your go-to. Read more Read less ▼

Save 41% Vuori Alpine Jacket (Women's): was $188 now $111 at REI This cute and cozy jacket is 41% off and the perfect layer for fall. Crafted from 100% recycled fleece, the jacket has an oversize fit and zip hand pockets. Read more Read less ▼

Best Patagonia Deals

Patagonia Houdini Jacket (Men's): was $109 now $82 at REI Lightweight and compact enough to stuff into a back pocket yet warm and weather-resistant enough to keep you dry and comfy in moderate rain and chilliness, the Patagonia Houdini really lives up to its magical name. Read more Read less ▼

Patagonia Houdini Half-zip: was $139 now $100 at REI The Patagonia Houdini Half-Zip is nothing short of pure magic. This back-pocket-packable pull-over weighs about as much as a deck of playing cards, yet offers seriously solid protection from the rain, wind and chill. Read more Read less ▼

Save 35% Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket (Men's): was $229 now $148 at REI Durable, water repellent and cozy, the Patagonia Nano Puff is the ultimate jacket. It can also pack up small when you're done wearing it. Save on our favorite Patagonia jacket right now by shopping from REI. Read more Read less ▼

Best North Face Deals

Save 50% The North Face Kikash Wind Jacket (Women's): was $150 now $75 at REI The Kikash Wind Jacket is built for those days when the wind won't quit. The durable nylon fabric shrugs off mountain gusts while keeping you mobile, and reflective details add crucial visibility for early starts or late finishes. The secure zip pockets and snug elastic hem make it a reliable companion for unpredictable conditions. Read more Read less ▼

Save 51% The North Face Alta Vista Rain Jacket (Women's): was $160 now $79 at REI The North Face Alta Vista Rain Jacket is the kind of shell you’ll thank yourself for when the rain hits mid-hike or dog walk. It’s breathable, practical, and full of easy-access pockets. It looks great outdoors and just as good around town. I never travel without a waterproof jacket for fall city breaks, and this one fits the bill perfectly. Read more Read less ▼

Best Arc'teryx Deals

Arc'teryx Norvan Downword Logo T-Shirt (Men's): was $90 now $44 at REI The Norvan Downword T-Shirt is a lightweight moisture-wicking tee designed for trail running but is an excellent tee for any outdoor adventure. It is water resistant and has an 'anti-odor' finish to keep you fresh on the trails. Take advantage of this deal now and save 21%! Read more Read less ▼

Arc'teryx Sima Hoody (Men's): was $160 now $119 at REI This chic zip-up jacket is designed with backpackers and hikers in mind. Weighing just over six ounces, it's made from synthetic fabric with UPF 50+ sun protection. Nice and breathable, the fabric is also moisture-wicking to keep you dry. Read more Read less ▼

Save 40% Arc'teryx Beta SL Jacket (Men's): was $500 now $299 at REI Lightweight, comfortable and breathable, this durable waterproof and windproof jacket will protect you from the elements without sacrificing features or packability. It's a great option for layering or wearing on its own. Read more Read less ▼