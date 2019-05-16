Killer Deal: Vizio's Excellent P-Series 4K TV Now $700 Off

When it comes to our favorite TVs, the Editor's Choice Vizio P-Series is hard to beat. It's one of the best TV deals out there offering solid picture quality for less than the price of the competition.



It's an even better value now that Walmart is slashing the price of the entire P-Series family. Currently, you can get:

A few things to keep in mind. The P-Series was last on sale in February as part of a Super Bowl sale. Back then, sale prices were $648, $898, and $1,998, respectively. That means the 65-inch model has been cheaper this year. However, the 55-inch and 75-inch models are at all-time price lows. The P-Series Quantum is also on sale, but it too was $100 cheaper in February. So while it's not a bad deal per se, we'd wait to see what price are like on these sets come Amazon Prime Day.



While it's possible to find less expensive 4K TVs, you'll want to spend the extra cash on one of these TVs because the Vizio P-Series is one of the best TVs Vizio has ever made. The lineup offers excellent picture quality, a gorgeous design, and support for a wide format of HDR content including HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Vision.



We reviewed the 65-inch (P65-F1) and found it offers the perfect mix of high quality video and sound. It's on par with some of the industry's top contenders like the Sony Bravia XBR-X900F and the Samsung 65-inch Q6F QLED, yet undercuts both by hundreds.



The TVs use Vizio's SmartCast operating system, which has built-in Google Chromecast for apps and streaming. They also have 18 apps installed including Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, Plex, Vudu, and more.