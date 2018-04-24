Save $300 on the Best Android Phones at Verizon

Verizon is swaying customers to its wireless network with deep discounts on four of today's hottest smartphones.

For a limited time, Big Red is taking $300 off the Google Pixel 2 XL, Samsung Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy S9+, or Motorola Moto Z2 Force. The best part of Verizon's offer is that it doesn't require a trade-in, which many carriers typically demand for dollar-off discounts that are this steep. That means you can keep your current phone or sell it to another site such as Gazelle or Amazon Trade-In.

In addition to those four smartphones, Verizon is also taking $200 off the Galaxy S9, again with no trade-in required.



There is one catch to Verizon's deal: You must buy your phone via an installment plan and remain a Verizon customer for 24 months, since the credits are applied to your account over that time frame. In addition, you must open a new line of service, which comes with a $25 activation fee.



However, even with the activation fee it's the steepest dollar-off discount we've seen for these phones.