Google's Gemini Deep Research is now free — here's how to use it

By published

With Gemini you can generate a detailed research report in minutes

Gemini logo on smartphone
(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Gemini Deep Research makes understanding complex topics effortless—if you're still juggling multiple tabs, you're missing out

Designed for in-depth and real-time research on practically any subject you can think of, Deep Research can save you hours of Googling by acting as your own research assistant.

This comes at a time when Google has bold plans for Gemini, which is already set to replace Google Assistant — the Android version of Siri. Your Google Calendar is also getting an AI upgrade soon, courtesy of Gemini.

While Google Gemini offers powerful research capabilities, other chatbots like Grok-3, ChatGPT and DeepSeek also feature deep research tools.

Read on to discover how to use Gemini Deep Research to turn your prompt into a personalized and comprehensive report.

1. Sign in to Gemini

(Image: © Tom's Guide)

The first thing you’ll want to do is to sign in to Gemini.

If you already have a Gmail account, you can simply use that — no need to register for a new account just for Gemini.

Secondly, you can get limited access to Deep Research without having to part with your cash, as Google has included it in the free plan.

2. Click on the model selector

(Image: © Tom's Guide)

Once you’re all signed in, click on the model picker. This will then show all of Gemini’s models you can access.

3. Select Deep Research

(Image: © Tom's Guide)

From the dropdown menu, click on Deep Research to turn this model on.

4. Type in your prompt

(Image: © Tom's Guide)

If you’ve followed all the steps correctly, the model name Deep Research should appear underneath the model picker meaning you turned it on successfully.

You can now type in your prompt in the prompt bar. For this example, I asked Gemini to give me a comprehensive analysis of the past and future of CRISPR technology.

For those interested, this is the technique scientists use to edit DNA. You’re free to pick any other topic you like.

5. Review Deep Research's plan

(Image: © Tom's Guide)

After you enter your prompt, Gemini's Deep Research will outline its approach to your chosen topic.

You can go through it and even propose any changes. Once you’re happy with how things look, click on start research.

6. Wait for your output

(Image: © Tom's Guide)

Congrats, you’ve reached the easiest part of the whole process.

Deep Research can take around five to ten minutes to produce your report depending on the complexity of the subject matter.

While Gemini goes to work for you, you’re free to close the window and return at a later point.

7. Read your report

(Image: © Tom's Guide)

Gemini Deep Research took around 15 minutes to compile this particular report.

It scoured 175 websites in this time—even if I had spent just one minute on each, the time saved by Gemini becomes immediately clear.

Gemini will notify you once your report is finished and you can access it immediately.

If you’re happy with the result, you can also export it to Docs to continue working on it there.

Now that you've learned how to use Gemini Deep Research, why not check out our other AI articles?.

Be sure to check out these 5 tips to take your Gemini prompts to the next level, and how to use the Gemini-powered NotebookLM. And for ChatGPT users, don't miss I use ChatGPT every day — here's 7 prompts I can't live without.

