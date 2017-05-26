Get a 4K Roku TV with $100 Gift Card for Just $340

When it comes to HDTVs, the TCL 43UP130 offers everything you could want. Its interface is none other than Roku's award-winning OS and the TV also features 4K resolution. As if that weren't enough to entice you, it's currently selling for $339.99 at Dell, which is also throwing in a $100 gift card with your purchase. That's $59 less than Amazon's price and the best deal we've seen for this 4K TV.

If you're worried about the quality of this set, TCL's UP130 series received a solid recommendation from the staff at Reviewed, which called it a perfectly good 4K TV with one of the best smart platforms baked right in.

The full-array LED TV also features a 120Hz refresh rate, four HDMI ports with HDCP 2.2 (one with ARC), and both dual-band Wi-Fi and an Ethernet port.

It's not made for the hardcore A/V crowd, but if you're looking for an affordable way to bring 4K resolution into your home, it doesn't get any cheaper than this.

The $100 Dell eGift card is sent via e-mail 10 to 20 days after purchase.