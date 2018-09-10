Killer Deal: Razer Is Slashing $300 Off Its Gaming Phone

Budget conscious gamers, listen up. For a limited time, you can get the rarely discounted Razer Phone for just $399.99 via coupon code "WOOHOO".

That's a whopping $300 off the Razer Phone's normal $699.99 price and the best deal we've seen for this handheld. It even beats Amazon's Prime Day deal from earlier this summer, which offered the Razer Phone for $524.



Razer is renown for its gaming laptops and the Razer Phone continues that tradition delivering powerful performance, crazy-good audio, and stutter-free frame rates courtesy of its 120Hz Ultramotion display, which synchronizes the display refresh rate with the GPU render rate for ultra-smooth graphics.

In terms of hardware, the phone features a 5.7-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) LCD, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, 8GB of RAM, 8MP front camera, and a pair of 12MP cameras on the back.

Design-wise, the phone is made of lightweight, yet durable CNC aluminum, which gives it a slick feel and look. Front-firing speakers with Dolby Atmos software also deliver 360-degree sound that rivals many laptops.



There's no telling how long this deal will last, so if you're looking for a powerful smartphone, head over to Razer's site now.