The 20 Best Sega Games of All Time

From Sonic to Super Monkey Ball

While Nintendo and other storied publishers have hurried to release their back catalogs of titles on cute micro-consoles, Sega’s library of beloved titles hasn’t enjoyed its moment in the limelight — yet.

We know Sega is working on a Genesis/Mega Drive Classic pre-loaded with games, and that Analogue, the makers of the phenomenal Super NT SNES clone, are working their magic on a Genesis reproduction called the Mega Sg that accepts all the original carts as well. In other words, it’s about to be a really good time to be a Sega fan again.

Rather than just celebrate the company’s 16-bit output, however, we decided to pay tribute to the company’s entire range of diverse releases, from its arcade hits to deep single-player experiences, sports games and, of course, charmingly weird one-offs.

Credit: Sega