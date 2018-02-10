The Best Nintendo Switch Games for Kids

Splatoon 2

Splatoon 2 is the rare online shooter that you can actually feel OK about giving to your kid. Nintendo's quirky take on the genre is all about covering the battlefield with as much colorful ink as possible, focusing less on taking out other players and more on making a delightful mess. Splatoon 2's story mode is an excellent way for youngsters to get used to its tight mechanics, and there are plenty of unlockable weapons and ranked online modes for kids who are ready to get serious. This game delivers all the joy of online competition, without any of the violence or foul-mouthed opponents you'll get from a typical Call of Duty match.

Credit: Nintendo