The 12 Best Games You Missed in 2017

It's been an incredible year for games — to the point that there simply aren't enough hours to play everything that's worth your time and money. While you were busy being wowed by the likes of Mario, Zelda and Horizon, a ton of smaller, less-hyped releases likely flew under your radar. We're here to fix that.

From quirky indie titles and hidden mobile gems to overshadowed AAA releases, here are the best games of 2017 that you probably haven't played yet.

Credit: Koei Tecmo