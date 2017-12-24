The 12 Best Games You Missed in 2017
It's been an incredible year for games — to the point that there simply aren't enough hours to play everything that's worth your time and money. While you were busy being wowed by the likes of Mario, Zelda and Horizon, a ton of smaller, less-hyped releases likely flew under your radar. We're here to fix that.
From quirky indie titles and hidden mobile gems to overshadowed AAA releases, here are the best games of 2017 that you probably haven't played yet.
Halo Wars 2
It sounds strange to describe a Halo game as "under the radar," but Halo Wars 2 launched without much fanfare in early 2017. That's a shame, because this latest installment in Microsoft's spin-off strategy series is an absolute blast, whether you're a hard-core real-time strategy veteran or a genre newbie. Halo Wars 2 is one of the rare games to make the strategy genre feel good on a controller, and it includes an innovative Blitz mode that allows for fun, fast and accessible multiplayer matches. Factor in a solid campaign with some of the best cinematics to ever grace a Halo game, and you've got something that all fans of the series need to experience. — Mike Andronico
Typeshift
Typeshift is further proof that iOS indie developer Zach Gage is the master of unique games on the platform. The title combines word searches with the feel of picking a combination lock, creating puzzles that are addictive and take the perfect amount of time for a commute. It's the perfect-size game for the iPhone's real estate, and it respects your intellect and your time. There are plenty of free puzzles, but you can also unlock more for as little as $0.99 a pack. It's an easy way to train your brain. — Andrew E. Freedman
Fire Emblem Warriors
Fire Emblem Warriors had the misfortune of launching a week before Super Mario Odyssey, meaning many Switch owners likely made the mistake of passing up the lesser-known game. Blending the crazy hack-and-slash fare of Koei Tecmo's Dynasty Warriors series with the tactical role-playing of the core Fire Emblem games, Fire Emblem Warriors is a fun and fluid action game that offers plenty to love for fans of either franchise. There's some semblance of a time-traveling story here, but that's really just an excuse to let you joyously cut down hordes of enemies as the likes of Marth, Lucina, Corrin and tons of other favorites that span Fire Emblem's storied history. — Mike Andronico
Torment: Tides of Numenera
With high-profile flops like Mighty No. 9 and questionable endeavors like Yooka-Laylee, it doesn't seem fair that the best Kickstarter follow-up to a classic video game went almost unnoticed this year. Torment: Tides of Numenera is a spiritual successor to Planescape: Torment. Instead of the classic Dungeons & Dragons Planescape property, the new Torment takes place in Numenera, an offbeat, imaginative, tabletop role-playing setting. Don't let the new environs fool you, though: The game lets you make important plot-altering decisions and shape your relationships with party members, just like its thoughtful, weighty predecessor. — Marshall Honorof
Puyo Puyo Tetris
Nintendo was no stranger to our Best Games of 2017 list, showing up three times in the 25 entries and sweeping the top two spots. And yet, the best argument for the Switch's hybrid design didn't involve Mario or Zelda, but instead this mash-up of the two best puzzle games ever made. Puyo Puyo Tetris released on just about every platform in addition to Nintendo's latest, but the game's assortment of party modes and its frantic multiplayer action really come alive when you're able to take the fun wherever you go. Swap Mode is our favorite, pitting players head to head in separate games of Puyo Puyo and Tetris that switch off at set intervals. Even if you don't consider yourself a fan of either franchise, this game is too addictive to pass up — especially if you own a Switch. — Adam Ismail
Disc Jam
Take the back and forth of tennis, the physicality of rugby, the throws from ultimate frisbee and the special effects from a Michael Bay movie, and you have Disc Jam, an over-the-top sports game that's easy to pick up but intensely difficult to master. With up to four players and competition that can run both locally and online, there's plenty of athletic chaos to go around. If that's not enough, those hours of play include a ton of unlockables, such as new discs and characters. And you have to appreciate that Disc Jam's developers are so open about future updates, placing notes on the main menu. Other developers could learn from that kind of transparency. — Andrew E. Freedman
Puzzle Fighter
It had a pretty quiet Thanksgiving release and was largely buried by Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp, but Puzzle Fighter is officially my new mobile obsession. A modern take on 1996's beloved Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo, Puzzle Fighter retains the addicting color-matching gameplay of the original title while introducing new mechanics such as life bars and powerful superattacks. The game's ever-growing roster includes such Capcom icons as Ryu, Chun-Li, Mega Man X and Dante, all of whom you can customize and level up as you work your way through the ranks. It's the ideal mobile puzzler: easy to pick up, hard to master and impossible to put down. — Mike Andronico
SpellForce 3
The first SpellForce game had a remarkable concept (a fully functional hybrid real-time strategy/role-playing game) and a tedious execution (repetitive quests and a dodgy interface). The second game polished up the mechanics; the third game raised the production values. SpellForce 3 lets you customize a hero, recruit a party, gather equipment and level up your skills. When the going gets tough, though, you'll also be able to raise a whole army. The campaign (a prequel to the first two games) will put you in control of the humans, elves and orcs as they vie for control of a high-fantasy world — and eventually confront an even greater threat. — Marshall Honorof
Dirt 4
It had been far too long since we last saw a numbered entry in Codemasters' perennial off-road racing series, so it was surprising to see Dirt 4 thrust out into the world with minimal fanfare back in June. A dearth of post-release content hasn't encouraged buzz, although the development team recently hinted that this could soon change. Even if it doesn't, Dirt 4 is a thoroughly thrilling ride that all racing fans owe it to themselves to check out. Codies' off-road physics model is still unmatched in this space after all these years, and the game's Your Stage randomized course generator forces you to cling to those pace notes, always guessing what's next. A fleshed-out career mode and team-management system should also please Dirt Rally players disappointed at that title's barebones single-player experience. — Adam Ismail
Amazing Katamari Damacy
Amazing Katamari Damacy didn't get too much attention when it rolled out to the iOS and Google Play app stores in early December, and that's a shame. Sure, it may look like just another infinite runner, but it flips the script on the format. Since your Katamari ball expands in size — as always in this odd franchise — it gets tougher and tougher to avoid obstacles as you get further and further. — Henry T. Casey
Chroma Squad
Technically, Chroma Squad came out in 2015 for PC, but 2017 saw the game's long-awaited release on iOS, Android, PS4 and Xbox One. In this retro strategy/role-playing game, you take control of a team of stuntmen on an ersatz Mighty Morphin Power Rangers show. As they strike out to form their own studio, you'll manage their funds, upgrade their sets and even hire marketing firms in a management sim. Then, you'll do battle with colorful villains in turn-based grid combat. The console release added a coveted New Game+ mode, which makes it even easier to play through the game multiple times and see all three endings. — Marshall Honorof
Wilson's Heart (Oculus, Vive)
I've heard of getting your heart stolen, but this is ridiculous. Wilson's Heart is one of my favorite VR titles of the year, because it combines the black-and-white aesthetic of old films with an all-star cast (Rosario Dawson, Peter Weller, Alfred Molina) for a game that's just as creepy as it is compelling. Set in a 1940s mental hospital, the game has you play as Robert Frost, a man who wakes up abandoned with a mysterious orb where his heart used to be. You have to explore the facility and battle a number of supernatural foes to solve the mystery of why this was done to you and how to reverse it. Horror fans looking for a new thrill should give Wilson's Heart a try for some in-your-face-scares. — Sherri L. Smith
