New iPhone Leaked: Meet the iPhone XS

Earlier today, we learned when the new iPhones will debut. Now we also know exactly what they'll look like, too, thanks to a leaked image straight from Apple itself.

(Image credit: 9to5Mac)

Say hello to the iPhone XS, and a larger model we can only assume is the iPhone XS Plus. This render was obtained by 9to5Mac and represents the first official-looking shot we've seen of the devices yet. According to the report, "iPhone XS" is the name Apple as indeed chosen for its two range-topping 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch models this year, and both will be offered in gold.

The picture provides a fascinating look at both devices, though it doesn't reveal much that rumors already haven't told us. These devices will reportedly boast designs almost exactly the same as the current iPhone X — save for the size upgrade with the Plus model, and the gold option, of course.

The midsize 6.1-inch iPhone is the lone outlier in this photo. That phone will reportedly be powered by an LCD display, in lieu of the OLED panels in the more expensive variants. It is also expected to have bezels slightly thicker than those pricier models, as well as a single rear-facing camera and smaller battery — though Apple's flagship A12 processor and Face ID should be featured in every new iPhone.

The iPhone XS, XS Plus, the currently nameless entry-level model and the Apple Watch Series 4 will all be unveiled at Apple's event on Sept. 12. The festivities kick off at 10 a.m. Pacific time, and will be held on the company's main campus, at the Steve Jobs Theater. With about two weeks to go until then, this surely isn't the final leak we expect to see regarding the upcoming handsets, so be sure to keep an eye on our rumor roundup for the latest.