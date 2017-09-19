iPhone 8 Is World's Fastest Phone (It's Not Even Close)
The "Bionic" part in the name of Apple's A11 Bionic chip isn't just marketing speak. It's the most powerful processor ever put in a mobile phone. We've put this chip to the test in both synthetic benchmarks and some real-world speed trials, and it obliterates every Android phone we tested.
As a quick primer, the A11 Bionic is a six-core CPU, with two performance cores that promise a 25-percent boost in performance and four high-efficiency cores that promise up to a 70-percent improvement over the iPhone 7's A10 Fusion chip. Last but not least is an Apple-designed GPU that's supposed to be 30 percent faster than before.
Let's start with Geekbench 4, which measures overall performance. On the multicore portion of this test, the iPhone 8 hit 10,170. That's 54 percent faster than the score from Samsung's Galaxy Note 8 — currently the fastest Android phone.
The Android competition wasn't close. The Note 8 scored 6,564, and that's with an impressive 6GB of RAM paired with Qualcomm's fast Snapdragon 835 chip. How about the OnePlus 5 and its 8GB of RAM and Snapdragon 835? That handset got 6,542. With 4GB of RAM, the Galaxy S8 scored 6,295 with the same processor.
The iPhone 8 even edged out the score from the 13-inch Apple MacBook Pro with a 7th-generation Core i5 processor. That notebook notched 9,213. Is Geekbench 4 really comparable from phone to desktop? According to the founder of Geekbench, John Poole, “the short is answer is yes that the scores are comparable across platforms, so if an iPhone 8 scores higher than an i5, then the iPhone 8 is faster than the i5.”
However, Poole provided the important caveat that laptops are better at delivering sustained performance over a longer period of time, as opposed to the shorter max burst performance that benchmarks like Geekbench 4 are designed to measure. In other words, the iPhone 8 simply doesn’t have the thermals and heat dissipation necessary to replace your laptop.
Next up is 3DMark, which gauges graphics performance. The iPhone 8 scored an off-the-charts 62,212, and the iPhone 8 Plus managed an even higher 64,412. Compare that to the Note 8's 39,834 and the OnePlus 5's 39,576.
If you're wondering how all this translates to real-world performance, we have more good news for iPhone 8 shoppers — and bad news for everyone else. To really put the A11 Bionic chip through its paces, we put the same 2-minute video, shot in 4K by a drone, on the iPhone 8, Galaxy Note 8 and Galaxy S8+, and then added the same transitions and effects before exporting and saving the video.
The iPhone 8 finished this strenuous task in just 42 seconds, while the Note 8 took more than 3 minutes. The Galaxy S8+ took more than 4 minutes.
The iPhone 8 also opened more demanding apps faster than its predecessor and the top Android phone right now, although those differences were less dramatic. It took the iPhone 8 11 seconds to fully load the Injustice 2 game, compared to 14.53 seconds for the iPhone 7 Plus and 19 seconds for the Note 8.
Of course, there are lots of ways to measure performance, but based on our preliminary testing, the iPhone 8 is easily the fastest phone ever. Now everyone else has to play catchup.
Illustration: Tom's Guide/Shutterstock
You should probably keep in mind that the phones they’ve compared it to are also nearly a thousand dollars.
You're thinking of the iPhone X. This is the iPhone 8.
Go ahead and list them. This seems to be exactly in line with every other review I've seen. It's not like the Geekbench scores are changing, either.
Totally false. That's the iPhone 7 killing the latest.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lhrlVwPHb20
"Top 10 Fastest Mobile Phone Processors",
by: Tech Comedy Vines, Published on Aug 25, 2017
CPU ANTUTU USED IN YT TIMING
SNAPDRAGON 808 68508 4 0-17
SNAPDRAGON 650 78979 3 0-28
APPLE A8 79100 2 (6) 0-41
SNAPDRAGON 652 79636 3 0-51
SNAPDRAGON 810 81049 5 1-03
EXYNOS 7420 86652 4 1-14
KIRIN 950 92846 2 1-27
EXYNOS 8890 129865 2 1-38
APPLE A9 132657 2 (6) 1-49
SNAPDRAGON 820 136383 3 (s7) 2-04
"USED IN" are the number of separated phones currently.
"YT TIMING" is the minutes-seconds on the video.
Your video posts a the newest Snapdragon vs 2+ year old Apple A9 (and older processors). Lame. And even the, results are within margin of error.
Good lord, that video is almost an archaeological find at this point. The A9? The Snapdragon 820? We're way way past those chips. Apple is 4 chips past that, for example (A9X, A10, A10X, A11).
It's not "a grand".
Apple iPhone 8: $699
Samsung Galaxy 8: $725
Samsung Note8: $930
So; iPhone in comparison is the least expensive. Time to start talking about the "Samsung Tax".
Note: Prices taken from respective manufacturers sites as of 9/22/2017.