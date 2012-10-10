iOS 6 Gets Rid of Gifting Apps Option

After removing the YouTube app, as well as Google Maps from iOS 6, Apple has removed another notable feature in the ability to gift apps.



The removal affects the App Store running on iPhones, iPads and iPod touches, with users still able to gift apps via the desktop version of iTunes on a Mac or PC.



Apple itself confirmed the change with a support document confirming that the ability to gift apps in iOS 6 has been removed from the iPhone, iPod touch and iPad. The document was published on September 21, the same date the iPhone 5 became available for consumers.



Apple stressed that iOS users can still gift apps using their iPhones, iPads and iPod touches if they're running iOS 5 or earlier mobile operating systems.

Contact Us for News Tips, Corrections and Feedback