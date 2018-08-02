Killer Apple Watch Deal: Save Up to $250 Now

Apple is reportedly launching a new line of Apple Watches in the near future, and now Best Buy is unloading some of Apple's older units in a massive fire sale.



(Image credit: Tom's Guide)



The retailer is taking up to $250 off the regular retail price of select GPS + cellular models.

The biggest discount is offered on the pricey Apple Watch Edition. The 42mm option, which comes in gray and white ceramic, is on sale for $1,099. That's $250 off its regular retail price of $1,349. You can also take $250 off the 38mm option, which brings the price down to $1,049 from its regular retail price of $1,299.

Not interested in spending so much? Turn to the 42mm Apple Watch Series 3. It's also earned a $250 discount, bringing its price down to $549. The 38mm version is getting a $150 discount to bring its price down to $599. The same $150 deal is available on a variety of other Apple Watch Series 3 units, including the stainless steel and sport models.





If you're looking for the cheapest options you can get, however, look no further than the base 38mm Apple Watch Series 3. It's available in gold, space gray, and a variety of other colors for just $299, a $100 savings on its regular retail price. That's the best offer we've seen on Apple's current-gen watches.

The Apple Watch offers are all available both in Best Buy stores and online. And if you opt for an online purchase, you'll be able to get the devices as early as Saturday (Aug. 4) with no additional shipping charge.

There's even a freebie thrown in for good measure, albeit an odd one. Best Buy is bundling each Apple Watch deal with a free copy of Webroot Internet Security and Antivirus 2018 on up to three devices.

Alternatively, Amazon has the Apple AirPods on sale for $144.99. It's a rare sale on Apple's wireless headphones and the best offer we've seen for them from Amazon.