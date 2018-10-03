30 Best Apps for Rooted Android Phones

Dumpster (Free)

Dumpster is billed as the Android equivalent of a desktop OS's Recycle Bin, allowing users to recover deleted images, video and music files as well as uninstalled apps. Deleted files are sent to the dumpster, allowing for recovery, or you can toss them out, freeing up space for new installs and other content. Dumpster allows users to preview items to be recovered within the app, includes password/PIN protection, and can be configured to automatically empty old files in the dumpster after a certain period. In addition, there's an option to empty your old files into Dumpster's cloud service allowing for online backups of data. While Dumpster can run without root, root access makes it more efficient with regards to memory and battery.