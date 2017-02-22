New Photo Shows Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus, Weird Home Button

Yet another leaked Galaxy S8 image is making the rounds, this time showing how both versions of Samsung's upcoming flagship might stack up.

Photo: SlashLeaks user leakspinner

The picture shows what could be the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus sitting side by side, highlighting the notable size difference between the two phones as well as teasing some potential key features.

Originating from SlashLeaks (and later posted to Android Headlines) the photo reveals what could be the S8's new home key, which appears to be an on-screen virtual button rather than a physical one. Interestingly, the rest of the S8's display appears to be off, which suggests that the new phones will continue to have some sort of "always-on" screen functionality to display key information even when the device is asleep.

Aside from revealing the new home button, these pictures show potential sizes for the new phones: 5.8 inches for the Galaxy S8, and 6.2 inches for the S8 Plus. This lines up with many of the previous Galaxy S8 rumors we've heard.

Samsung's upcoming flagship is also expected to pack a speedy Snapdragon 835 processor and a baked-in virtual assistant dubbed Bixby. You may even be able to use the phone as a desktop PC, thanks to a special dock.

The Galaxy S8 could be revealed as early as March with an April release to follow, though Samsung could tease the phone in a few days at its Mobile World Congress press conference on Feb. 26.