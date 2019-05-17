Galaxy Note 10 May Come in 5 Colors, Including Red and Pink

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is due to launch soon. But while Samsung itself keeps quiet about the phone, there’s rumors about what kind of colors you can get the handset in.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

According to a "trusted source" who spoke to MySmartPrice (via TechRadar), the standard Note 10 will be available in five colors: black, white, silver, red, and pink.

In addition, the source said that the Note 10 Pro version (the 6.7-inch display version of the Note 10) could get some unique color options.

Twitter-based leaker Ice Universe also made a contribution, stating that the Note 10 will have a "gradient, blue and silver gradient." It’s possible to interpret that this fits in with the silver color mentioned by MySmartPrice’s source, but there could be some incorrect or incomplete information somewhere along the line on either side.

Last year’s Galaxy Note 9 is still a good phablet, but of course the Note 10 is getting some upgrades. Rumors indicate the rumored Pro version in particular will make some big changes to last year’s model, gaining an enlarged screen and a 4,500mAh battery.

Nonetheless, both phones the pair will each get a rear quad-camera set up if recent leaks are to believed. It’s also expected that the two phones will move to a Snapdragon 855 processor and getting an in-display fingerprint sensor, given that the Galaxy S10 series use both of these.

The pair are also tipped to have no buttons at all, not even for volume or power. Additionally, each phone is also suggested to be getting a 5G edition, which would come out at some point after the initial launch.

The Note 10 is expected to be announced in August, which still leaves a few months left for additional rumors to appear. If you want to keep up with all the leaks about this phone, check our Galaxy Note 10 rumor round-up page for regular updates.