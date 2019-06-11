E3 2019 Trailers: Breath of the Wild 2, Final Fantasy VII Remake, Avengers and More

It's that time of the year, folks: E3 2019 is here with a dense cavalcade of game trailers (some even have gameplay footage) to preview the titles that will be occupying the months and years to come. Plus, Nintendo teased the next Breath of the Wild game!



Yes, we're keeping track of the coolest and weirdest new trailers shown off at E3, to give you the first glimpses of the long awaited Final Fantasy VII Remake, Doom: Eternal, Watch Dogs: Legion and even Xbox Project Scarlett. So pop some popcorn, sit back, and enjoy.



Sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Yes, Nintendo didn't give this game a formal name, and this is more of a teaser than a full trailer, but if you didn't get excited to see our Hyrulian heroes on a cave-exploring spelunking adventure, check your pulse.This clip also teased something fans have begged for: to make Zelda (seen on the left, above) a playable character.



Marvel's Avengers: A-Day

The darkest hour in The Avengers sees Earth's mightiest heroes framed for an attack that humanity has dubbed A-Day. This trailer's awesomeness depends on how much its so-called "in game footage" is gameplay and how much is just cutscene. As it stands right now, it feels entirely like the latter, as we've seen nothing that seems user controlled. Also, there's no sign of Hawkeye, which feels like a major slight.



Watch Dogs: Legion

The third chapter of the Watch Dogs series takes place in a fictionalized version of London that was rumored to be based on a post-Brexit situation. This trailer doesn't confirm that theory, but an Immigration Process Center looms large in the opening moments (0:21 to be specific) and features caged humans. The gameplay structure, where you take control of NPC after NPC — you're not one single human, you're every member of the resistance — has us curious about how this one plays out.



Final Fantasy VII Remake

Doubters beware, this trailer shows us a ton about the Final Fantasy VII remake, and it's got us more than excited for March 3, 2020. The fight sequence with the giant scorpion-looking robot in particular, as well as Tifa's reveal, are the two biggest spots of the trailer.

Cyberpunk 2077

The biggest news from the first days of E3 2019 was a bit unusual: Cyberpunk 2077 doesn't just have a release date, it has Keanu Reeves too. Yes, the latest game from CD Projekt Red (The Witcher), doesn't just look jaw-droppingly frickin' cool, it's also got John Wick himself, who came out at E3 to tell the audience that they're "breathtaking." As for the above trailer, there's a lot of neon, a ton of stabbing and not much gameplay.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Hidden behind every dreamy brochure for a relaxing getaway is a giant bill that you're gonna have to work off, or at least that's the message in the trailer for Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The first 84 seconds show the warm colors and island life, complete with gardening and making friends. But with only 16 seconds left in the trailer, that greedy capitalist Tom Nook shows up demanding you pay his itemized bill (or, more likely, work it off). Coming in 2020.

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening (Switch)

To tide you over until 2020 when the Breath of the Wild sequel drops, Nintendo's releasing the reimagined version of The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening on Sept. 20, 2019. This super adorable trailer is made exactly how we wish everyone else would craft theirs: heavy on gameplay with a sprinkling of cutscenes to provide context.

Doom: Eternal

While we first heard about Doom: Eternal at E3 2019, the Bethesda E3 showcase revealed more of one of 2019's most hotly awaited games. From its monster-ripping guns to its creepy demons, this latest tease is so brutal that it leaves us with few words aside from "Can it be Nov. 22 yet?"

Halo Infinite

It's taking a huge event — Xbox Project Scarlett in Holiday 2020 — to bring Master Chief back. Unfortunately this trailer isn't great at showing off why Project Scarlett is necessary to drive this game. Yes, there's a cute holographic character in the game, but it's short-lived on screen and doesn't scream The Future of Gaming, and most of the trailer is about waking Master Chief back to life, and it's all very dimly-lit.

Elden Ring

The legends at FromSoftware (Sekiro) have teamed up with the slowest well-paid fantasy writer around (George R.R. Martin) to create a new title announced at E3. Elden Ring is said to be the largest, in terms of volume, title from the studio yet, and will be more of an RPG than an action title. This trailer gives us closeups on few armored warriors and one creepy looking … person … who's having an arm attached on top of their existing arm.

Gears 5

The Gears of War franchise soldiers on with its fifth chapter, which will launch on Xbox and PC on Sept. 10. One trailer teased a protagonist named Kait, struggling with internal turmoil, while another revealed the new Escape mode, where teams break into a hive, plant a bomb and try to make it out in one piece. Oh, and there's gonna be a Terminator in Gears 5, thanks to a character pack that brings one of the time-travelling killing machines in from the upcoming film Terminator: Dark Fate.

Xbox Project Scarlett

Frankly, my fellow gamers, this video makes me give a damn. Specifically I'm hungry at Microsoft's promise to deliver the goods in a big way in the Holiday 2020 season with Project Scarlett, the coolest-sounding console in decades. It's going to be 4x faster than the Xbox One X, offer ray tracing, 8K resolution so it's future proof and even a reinvented SSD that will crush load times faster than you can say "Halo."

Ghostwire Tokyo

Bethesda's got our mystery-loving brains curious with Ghostwire Tokyo, where people are vanishing into thin air, leaving only their clothes behind. This game comes from Tango Gameworks, looks shockingly realistic — going beyond the uncanny valley — and has us wondering how it will work, and when we will learn more. The only teaser for gameplay is that a character who seems to be the protagonistic is seen wielding a bow. Don't watch if you're hungry, though, as its bowl of ramen looks good enough to slurp up.

Deathloop

It's time to take a deathly vacation to the island of Blackreef, where you play as The Captain or Jules, assassins trying to eliminate each other (and other foes) and break out of the mysterious time loop that owns them all. While it took me forever to remember this game's rather-generic name, this trailer is oozing with cool to the point where I spent a while looking through YouTube to find the clip, after it hypnotized me at Bethesda’s E3 press conference.

Shenmue III

It's time to show your master that your kung fu is definitely strong enough. The new trailer for the long-delayed Shenmue III previewed what it will be like to kick and run your way through the streets of the upcoming action adventure game.

Maneater

"GTA, but with sharks" is how one presenter explained Maneater, an open-world RPG where you take control of a shark trying to thrive to survive. Scaly Pete, the local fisherman, disfigured your shark character at its birth, and it's time for you to take a bite or two out of him.

Remnant: From the Ashes

You, and three of your favorite friends who all love Dark Souls and Dark Souls-like games, should circle August 20 on your calendars. Dragons, root-demons and other nasties are taking our planet for themselves, and all four of your will be necessary to keep the planet under human control.

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Get ready to Ooh and Ahh. Microsoft's rebooting one of its most beloved (and slightly forgotten) game franchises, with Microsoft Flight Simulator. Available with Xbox Game Pass, created with satellite data and the AI of Microsoft's Azure cloud computing technology, Flight Simulator will soar into 2020 with a serene beauty (though we did see some clouds on the horizon) that will make this the game to relax to.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

No matter if you're a fan of the Jedi or the Empire, you're likely sensing a welcome disturbance in the force thanks to this trailer for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Featuring Saw Gerrera (Forest Whitaker's character from Rogue One), the trailer follows Cal Kestis, a wannabe Jedi who negotiates troubled terrain, using his still-growing force powers to overcome obstacles, break doors and more.

Phantasy Star Online 2

The western hemisphere will finally get to tackle the beloved Japanese RPG Phantasy Star Online 2 in Spring 2020. Don't expect a watered-down version either, Sega is bringing all of the content — amazing beasts, costumes and bosses — plus online combat with cross-play support.

The Outer Worlds

What if Fallout, but in space? We saw a glimpse of the answer — Obsidian's next big title "The Outer Worlds" — at E3 2019, with a trailer that showed a space colony named Halcyon that is divided by a number of groups. Yes, humanity hasn't left its innate lack of trust for one another behind on earth, as corporatists are fighting for resources, and rebellion has long seemed impossible. That's where you come in, digging up the dark secrets at the core of this chapter of humanity, and getting to make all the right or wrong moral decisions you choose.

Minecraft Dungeons

No, it's not the long-rumored, never-happening Minecraft 2, but Minecraft Dungeons should sate appetites for lovers of the block-based universe who also enjoy role playing games. It also feels like this game will make the beginning of Minecraft getting into the Lego games territory.

Enter the Gungeon: House of the Gundead

And now for something completely different. Yes, those renegades at Devolver announced a light-gun arcade game that's brimming with bullets and other firearm iconography. Coming to arcades — and the homes of those who can drop $5000 on a cabinet of their own — in 2020, Enter the Gungeon: House of the Gundead looks to be a delightful satire of shooters that's addictive in its own right.

Fallout 76: Wastelanders

War doesn't change, but it seems that Bethesda is trying to change the story when it comes to the troubled, buggy Fallout 76. Taking place in Appalachia, Wastelanders seeks to build unity in the fanbase by being free to existing Fallout 76 players, and not a paid DLC like many Fallout fame follow-ups.

Borderlands 3

The Borderlands 3 clip crackles with the frenetic energy and self-awareness you'd expect from a new Deadpool or Guardians of the Galaxy trailer. It also introduces you to the four new vault hunters: Moze (a mech-piloting "gunner"), Fl4k (a monster-summoning "beastmaster"), Zane Flynt ("the operative") and Amara ("the siren"). This team is waging war on a cult called The Children of The Vault, whose numbers are 10-billion strong.

Persona 5 Royal

The first English-language trailer we've seen for the recently-revealed Persona 5 Royal is exactly what we've been waiting for. The trailer begins with Joker in the interrogation scenes we remember from the original P5 game, he's soon pulled out, by forces even he doesn't understand. He now needs to learn who's been slapped into that chair, and goes to a new neighborhood, Kichijoji, to discover more. The trailer also shows Ann visiting a mysterious doctor.

Elite Wireless Controller Series 2

Yes, Microsoft even made a controller for its next Xbox Elite controller. I guess the company realizes that we'll need to be swayed with visual decadence to consider spending $180 (the equivalent of three AAA games) on a controller.

