Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order: Watch the First Gameplay Trailer Now

EA has finally taken the wraps off of its next big Star Wars game.



Developed by Respawn Entertainment, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is an action/adventure game that casts you as one of the few Jedi that survived the horrific events of Order 66. Here's everything we know so far about Respawn's hotly anticipated Star Wars game.



When is Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order's release date?

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order hits PS4, Xbox One and PC on Nov. 15, 2019.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order trailer: first gameplay and more



At EA Play 2019, EA debuted a meaty 13-minute gameplay reveal that gives us a good sense of what Fallen Order will play like. We see Cal wreaking havoc on Stormtroopers using a ton of cool Force abilities, from pushing and pulling their bodies around like ragdolls to freezing enemies' blaster fire in place (a la Kylo Ren) and tossing them into it. The game looks to have a good amount of platforming and Titanfall-style wallrunning, as well as some light puzzle solving. We also see some familiar Star Wars faces show up, including Rogue One's Saw Gerrera.

You can also get a glimpse of the game's narrative and key characters in this story trailer that debuted at Star Wars Celebration 2019:

What's the story of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order?

Set between Episodes III and IV, Fallen Order tells the story of Cal Kestis, a Jedi that survived the Jedi purge carried out by the Empire known as Order 66. Cal must learn to survive while hiding his Jedi identity from Imperial soldiers looking to hunt down any survivors. Cal's adventures take place on a brand-new planet called Bracca, and will also span other new locations, according to EA.



What characters are in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order?

Cal Kestis (played by Cameron Monaghan of Shameless and Gotham fame) is the lead character of Fallen Order. He'll be joined on his adventures by BD-1, a companion droid who shares a strong bond with the runaway Jedi, as well as a mysterious ally named Cere. EA also says to expect "familiar faces," including Saw Gerrera of Rogue One and Star Wars Rebels fame.



Fallen Order will introduce the Second Sister Inquisitor, a member of the Force-sensitive, Jedi-hunting Imperial soldiers first introduced in Star Wars Rebels. The game also features a new flavor of Stormtroopers dubbed Purgetroopers, who look as menacing as their name suggests thanks to their imposing black armor and heavy weapons.

What will Fallen Order play like?

Fallen Order will be a single-player third-person action game with a focus on lightsaber combat and force powers. According to EA, "players will use their Jedi training to create different melee combinations with an innovative lightsaber combat system and Force abilities." You can also expect a fair amount of traversal and platforming challenges (a la Titanfall 2) as well as some puzzle solving.

While developer Respawn is best known for tight first-person shooters like Titanfall and Apex Legends, the company noted at its Star Wars Celebration panel that its focused on bringing that signature "Respawn feel" to the action/adventure genre. It's worth noting that the game is directed by Stig Asmussen, who is known for working on the God of War series before joining Respawn.

Will Fallen Order have microtransactions or loot boxes?

Nope! EA was quick to stress on Twitter that Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is a dedicated single-player experience, and won't have any microtransactions or loot boxes.



Credit: EA

