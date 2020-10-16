After months of rumors, the iPhone 12 is finally here, bringing 5G compatibility, an A14 Bionic processor, and dual cameras with a 7-element main lens for improved photos. And Apple is doing its best to make sure that your iPhone 12 remains in good condition once you start using it, introducing a tough new Ceramic Shield screen to help it endure any unexpected drops.

But even with this added durability, your iPhone 12 could use some help to stay in tip-top shape. The best iPhone 12 cases can help protect your $699 smartphone, and plenty of options exist that not only safeguard your device but also show off its stylish design.

When it comes to finding the right iPhone 12 case for your needs, you've got a vast selection of cases to choose from, too. From durable plastic to thin, sheer cases, there's a perfect case for anyone looking to add one to their iPhone 12 survival kit.

Here are the best iPhone 12 cases we’ve come across so far.

What is the best iPhone 12 case?

Like many things in the world, there is no definitive "best" iPhone 12 case. But there is a case that aligns with what you want out of an iPhone 12 accessory. Decide which aspects are important to you — function, material, color, price — and choose from there.

For sleek protection that lets the beauty of your iPhone 12 shine through, the OtterBox Symmetry Series Clear Case for iPhone 12 is a great choice. For light, barely-there protection, the Totallee Super Thin iPhone 12 Case is perfect, as it's one of the thinnest cases you can find on the market. It offers protection without usurping your phone entirely.

Many iPhone 12 users are concerned mostly with keeping their phone in the best-looking case they can find. That's a valid concern, since it's a pricey investment, after all. For purely aesthetic reasons, the Case-Mate Soap Bubble Case is an excellent choice with its colorful surface and solid protection.

If you want something elegant that's more appropriate for work or formal situations, the Mujjo Full Leather Wallet Case for iPhone 12 is a viable choice that's not only attractive, but a great option for whether you're on the go or want something high-quality to store your phone in.

The best iPhone 12 cases you can buy

1. OtterBox Symmetry Series Clear Case for iPhone 12 The best iPhone 12 case for overall protection Size: 6 x 3.1 x 0.43 inches | Weight: 1.28 ounces | Colors: Clear, Stardust Glitter, Wallflower Graphic, Walker Graphic | Materials: Polycarbonate, synthetic rubber

Few cases protect better than one from OtterBox, and the Symmetry Series is a reliable classic that you'll wonder why you hadn't adopted sooner. This clear case also comes in versions with colored designs to show off the intricacies of your iPhone 12.

The Symmetry Series is made out of polycarbonate and synthetic rubber, with raised edges to protect your iPhone’s screen. The case is also compatible with wireless charging. Its DROP+ rating allows for three times as many drops as the military standard. Most importantly, Otterbox offers a limited lifetime warranty. If something happens to this particular case, you'll get to replace it with a new one without any hassle.

2. Razer Arctech Pro for iPhone 12 Best iPhone 12 case for gamers Size: 5.9 x 2.9 x 0.4 inches | Weight: 1.12 ounces | Colors: Black and green | Materials: Thermoplastic Elastomer

The Razer Arctech Pro for iPhone 12 is an attractive yet protective case that combines a number of different technologies. First, there’s an anti-bacterial coating for a case that's also drop-certified with Thermaphene cooling technology to help dissipate any heat your iPhone generates. That keeps you in the clear from overheating, as well as ensures your phone stays cool so it's comfortable to hold in one hand.

The Razer Arctech Pro’s reinforced side panels strengthen the case all while working with your iPhone 12 to ensure there's nothing impeding your phone's 5G connectivity. Plus, for Razer fans, the case is emblazoned with the brand's familiar black and green logo.

3. Incipio Slim for iPhone 12 Best slim iPhone 12 case Size: 7.52 x 4.49 x 0.91 inches | Weight: 3.84 ounces | Colors: Clear, Purple, Blue, Black | Materials: Plastic

Sometimes, slim protection is all you need. Incipio's lightweight Slim Case for iPhone 12 features a raised-edge bezel to protect your screen while offering up to 14 feet of drop protection.

The Slim is both scratch and discoloration resistant, and still thin enough to allow you to wirelessly charge your iPhone 12. The case’s antimicrobial surface claims to eliminate 99.9% of surface bacteria and germs as well, so you get added protection against the perils of everyday touching. Just maybe wash your hands after taking your phone into the bathroom.

There’s a clear version of the Slim Case, but if you want to show off your iPhone 12’s style, even the three color options — purple, blue and black — are translucent.

4. Bandolier Emma Pebble Leather Crossbody Bandolier for iPhone 12 Best iPhone 12 fashion statement Size: 6 x 3 x 0.5 inches | Weight: 13 ounces | Colors: Silver, gold, blue, black, pewter | Materials: Leather

Sometimes, the best phone cases do more than just tote around your handset — they’re great multitaskers. The Bandolier Emma Pebble Leather Crossbody case is crafted from classic leather with gold-tone details. It features a special crossbody strap that includes a snapback cover for easy access to your iPhone.

With the strap and bandolier-style design, this accessory essentially transforms a typical case into a small purse that's perfect for holding essentials like credit cards or receipts. It also looks great paired with a formal or casual outfit. No bag? No problem.

5. Catalyst Vibe Series for iPhone 12 Good iPhone 12 drop protection Size: 6.1 x 3.2 x 0.49 inches | Weight: 1.48 ounces | Colors: Black, green | Materials: Carbon fiber

The Catalyst Vibe Series for iPhone 12 is a serious contender when it comes to making sure your new phone is protected. This case comes packing a drop rating of 10 feet, and it's also customizable in a variety of ways.

Catalyst's four-point attachment system lets you strap, hang your phone, or clip the case onto whatever you wish. It also includes a lanyard attachment to make it even easier to carry. There's a mute switch that's simple to handle with a gloved hand too, which makes it a great choice for workers who spend a lot of time outside or in construction areas. Best of all, the Vibe Series is compatible with wireless charging so you can keep your iPhone topped off at all times.

6. Pelican Protector Series for iPhone 12 Best case for simple protection Size: 6 x 3 x 0.47 inches | Weight: 1.34 ounces | Colors: Clear, black, camo, purple | Materials: Thermoplastic polyurethane

Sometimes, utilitarian protection that's low-profile but dependable is exactly what you're looking for in an iPhone 12 case. If you want a tough exterior with 15-foot drop protection and added defense against germs with Micropel protection, the Pelican Protector is an excellent option all-around.

Because the Pelican Protector is dual-layered, you can feel confident that your new iPhone 12 will be safe, even if it clatters to the ground for the third or fourth time that day. A lifetime guarantee means you can always get a new case if something happens to the first one.

7. Mujjo Full Leather Wallet Case for iPhone 12 Best iPhone 12 wallet case Size: TBA | Weight: TBA | Colors: Black, tan, blue, green | Materials: Leather, microfiber lining

Mujjo's attractive full leather wallet case for iPhone 12 transforms your phone into a functional wallet. Not only does it protect your phone with style thanks to a vegetable-tanned leather exterior that ages over time to add its own patina.

There’s also the attached pouch on Mujjo’s case, which offers a simple way to carry all your essentials when you leave the house. The business-like air of this case makes it appropriate for using during fancy functions or just sliding in your pocket on your way to work. And at $44, it’s relatively affordable while making it look like you paid a lot more for your iPhone 12 accessory.

8. Smartish Kung Fu Grip Slim Case for iPhone 12 Easiest iPhone case to grip Size: 6.4 x 3.9 x 0.79 inches | Weight: 1.13 ounces | Colors: Clear, black, blue, purple, white, silver | Materials: TPU with textured size

We've all dropped our phones once or twice .(Or more, but who’s counting?). Smartly's Kung Fu Grip case for iPhone 12 seeks to make sure you can get the best hold on your phone as is possible.

With a "super grippy" texture, this case is made to stay in your hans as long as possible. It features textured sides, a sleek design, and a bezeled front to keep your phone's screen from touching any potentially compromising surfaces. But most importantly, the Smartish Kung Fu Grip Slim Case is so low-profile, you may just forget it's there.

9. Case-Mate Soap Bubble for iPhone 12 Most eye-catching iPhone 12 case design Size: 6 x 3 x 0.42 inches | Weight: 1.13 ounces | Colors: Soap bubble | Materials: Thermoplastic polyurethane

Are you just not into the generic solid-colored phone cases that dominate retail outlets? Or are you on the lookout for something a little more unique? Case-Mate's Soap Bubble iPhone 12 case is the cure for the common case.

This lightweight case has an eye-catching iridescent swirl effect as well as 10-foot drop protection and MicroPel antimicrobial protection. The case in its entirety also fends off scratches and dings, so while you're enveloping your new phone in some seriously cool-looking designs, you can rest assured that your iPhone 12 will be in good hands. Plus, Case-Mate offers a lifetime warranty to cover any potential issues.

10. Totallee Super Thin iPhone 12 case Best thin iPhone case Size: 5.8 x 2.9 x 0.34 inches | Weight: 0.1 ounces | Colors: Clear, black, blue, green | Materials: Polypropylene (matte); thermoplastic polyurethane (transparent)

The Totallee Super Thin iPhone 12 case targets people who want to feel as though they're using nothing at all. The ultra-thin case features no branding, logos, or designs, and it's nearly weightless.

Totallee’s case fits snugly around your phone, with a raised lip around the camera. It works well with wireless charging to ensure you can connect your iPhone 12 to a\ charger and walk off for a bit. If you're someone who wants something low-profile but still extremely protective, you may soon find yourself a loyal Totallee customer.

How to choose the best iPhone 12 case for you

When choosing the best iPhone 12 case, protecting your device should be at the front of your mind. You should always consider the kind of material your case is crafted out of, as well as its drop rating for those unplanned spills. The higher the drop rating, the better chances your phone will be protected if it falls to the pavement. If you're more worried about how your phone looks and prefer fun designs to heavy-duty materials, you can make do with lesser drop ratings, thinner phone cases, and even skins instead of cases if you want to skip them entirely.

Phone cases can and do vary in price. However, the amount of money you spend on a case is not directly related to its quality. You'll have to make the decision whether a case is worth purchasing to you personally. This applies to cases with awesome designs or those that are completely shockproof with high drop ratings. In the end, you need to figure out how much each of these cases is personally valuable, price aside.

One important aspect of the iPhone 12 is that you can use the same case you buy for that phone to house iPhone 12 Pro, as the phones are the same size. That way you can simply change out one case for another if you decide to upgrade or pick a different model in the future. You won’t be able to use these cases on an iPhone 12 mini or iPhone 12 Pro Max, as those are different dimensions.