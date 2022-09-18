Best iPhone 14 cases in 2022

Get one of the best iPhone 14 cases, and you can put your mind to rest when it comes to damaging your new Apple handset. Yes, our iPhone 14 review found the new phone to be a durable device all on its own, boasting a Ceramic Shield front and tough glass back. But a good case adds an extra layer of protection — and adds other features as well.

The accessories that made our best iPhone 14 case rankings offer a variety of colors and designs. Some double as wallets or include kickstands, while others look to help you make a fashion statement. But all of the cases we feature offer some degree of drop protection, with a few hyper-focused on durability.

If you're looking for some added protection for your $799 phone, look no further than the options below. These are the best iPhone 14 cases we've seen so far.

What are the best iPhone 14 cases?

The truth is, there's no one top iPhone 14 case, as picking the best iPhone 14 cases comes down to your personal taste and style. However, if the choice were left up to use, we'd pick the Smartish Gripzilla iPhone 14 case, which balances protective features and unique designs to really stand out from the crowd.

The Spigen Liquid Air case provides the best value of any iPhone 14 case we looked at, thanks to its low price, while on the upper end of the pricing range, UAG's Monarch Pro delivers a high-level of protection. You can't go wrong getting your iPhone 14 case directly from Apple, which offers the iPhone 14 Silicone Case, and vena's vCommute is a multipurpose wonder with wallet features and a foldable kickstand.

1. Smartish Gripzilla iPhone 14 case
Best iPhone 14 case overall
Colors: Black, Gray, Aspen, Tropical, Space

Materials: Polycarbonate, rubber

Weight: 2.6 ounces + Cool design options

+ Grooved sides

+ Works with MagSafe and wireless chargers

Materials: Thermoplastic polyurethane
Weight: 1.0 ounce
+ Less than $20
+ Military-grade protection
+ Slender profile
- No-frills design
You don't have to spend big bucks to protect your iPhone 14. Spigen's Liquid Air case illustrates that very point. It costs less than $20, but it still promises military-grade protection from drops with a minimalist design that cushions your iPhone should it fall to the floor. Spigen tries to prevent drops in the first place with an anti-slip matte surface that lets you grip your phone while also resisting fingerprints. All this comes in case that doesn't add extra bulk to the iPhone 14's compact frame.
3, Vena vCommute iPhone 14 Wallet Case
Best iPhone 14 wallet case
Colors: Slate, Space Gray, Silver Blue, Rose Gold

Materials: Thermoplastic polyurethane

Weight: 1.0 ounce + Less than $20

+ Military-grade protection

+ Slender profile

- No-frills design You don't have to spend big bucks to protect your iPhone 14. Spigen's Liquid Air case illustrates that very point. It costs less than $20, but it still promises military-grade protection from drops with a minimalist design that cushions your iPhone should it fall to the floor. Spigen tries to prevent drops in the first place with an anti-slip matte surface that lets you grip your phone while also resisting fingerprints. All this comes in case that doesn't add extra bulk to the iPhone 14's compact frame. (opens in new tab) 3, Vena vCommute iPhone 14 Wallet Case Check Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Vena (opens in new tab) Best iPhone 14 wallet case Colors: Slate, Space Gray, Silver Blue, Rose Gold

Materials: Polycarbonate, thermoplastic polyurethane

Weight: TBA + Includes a kickstand

+ 4-foot drop protection

+ Hidden card slot

- Adds some bulk to the iPhone's profile The latest vCommute from Vena is a real multipurpose case if you want more than just protection. There's a hidden card slot with room for three credit cards, and that leather flap covering the back folds into a stand to prop up the iPhone 14 in different positions. But Vena hasn't forgotten about protection as the vCommute has been tested to survive 26 drops from 4 feet, putting your iPhone 14 in good hands.

4. Apple iPhone 14 Silicone Case with MagSafe
Most colorful iPhone 14 case
Colors: Pink, Lilac, Blue, Sunglow, Midnight, Red, Elderberry Succulent

Materials: Silicone

Weight: 2.8 ounces + Wide array of colors

+ MagSafe compatibility

- Other cases promise more extensive protection Get a phone case from Apple, and you know it will fit your iPhone perfectly. That's certainly true of Apple's iPhone 14 Silicone Case, which perfectly encloses the new phone in a silicone wrapper that feels good in the hand. You can pick from eight different case colors to find the one that matches your iPhone 14 and your sense of style. And because this is an Apple case, you know the iPhone 14 Silicone Case will work with MagSafe accessories.



5. UAG Monarch Pro for iPhone 14
Most durable iPhone 14 case
Colors: Black, Kevlar Black, Carbon Fiber, Kevlar Silver, Mallard, Silver

Materials: Polycarbonate, thermoplastic polyurethane

Weight: 1.6 ounces + Extensive protection

+ Dedicated MagSafe area

+ Slim fit

- One of the most expensive iPhone 14 case options

- One of the most expensive iPhone 14 case options
- Not much variation in color choices
Urban Armor Gear knows a thing or two about protecting smartphones, so you'd be making a wise choice entrusting your iPhone 14 to the case maker's Monarch Pro case. At $79, it's an expensive option, but you get 26-foot drop protection with this slim-fitting yet shock-resistant design. The case features a traction grip on the side, and even though the iPhone's volume and side buttons are covered up, they're still easy to operate. The Monarch Pro works with MagSafe, too, with a dedicated area on the back for attaching MagSafe accessories.
6. Gear4 Copenhagen for iPhone 14
Eco-friendly iPhone 14 case
Colors: Black

Materials: Recycled plastics, D30 Bio

Weight: 3.2 ounces + Made with sustainable materials

+ Eye-catching pattern on the back

+ 13-foot drop protection.

- Just one color option Some people balk at getting a phone case if it means buying something made out plastic or other fossil-based resources. Gear4's Copenhagen case tackles that concern by using recycled materials as well as its own D30 Bio, which is made from plant-based materials. Gear4 doesn't skimp on safety, with the case promising 13-foot drop protection for your iPhone 14. A thin case, you can also use the Copenhagen with most wireless chargers, and an antimicrobial treatment on the case itself kills off surface bacteria.

7. Pitaka MagEZ Case 3 for iPhone 14
Thinnest iPhone 14 case
Colors: Black/Gray, Black/Blue, Overture, Rhapsody

Materials: Aramid fiber

Weight: 0.8 ounces + Thin and light

+ Biodegradable packaging

+ Stylish designs

- Pricier than many iPhone 14 cases If thin is in, then turn to the MagSafe-compatible Pitaka MagEZ Case 3 for iPhone 14. The case is no more than 1.05mm thin and tips the scales at a maximum 0.8 ounces. But don't confuse a lightweight case with lightweight protection. Pitaka uses aramid fiber — a strong, light material — and forms it into a case with a very grippable 3D texture. The opening around the iPhone 14's camera array is raised to keep those lenses from coming into contact with surfaces. And there's an aesthetic aspect to that aramid fiber, too, as it's woven together to add a sense of style to the MagEz.

8l. ESR Classic Kickstand Case with HaloLock for iPhone 14
Best clear iPhone 14 case
Colors: Clear

Materials: Thermoplastic polyurethane

Weight: 1.5 ounces + Highlights iPhone 14's design

+ Kickstand offers up to 85-degree viewing angle

+ Costs less than $25

- Kickstand housed by camera array The ESR Classic Kickstand Case lets the beauty of your iPhone 14 shine through. The acrylic case resists scratches, and ESR promises it won't yellow over time. Raised edges and Air-Guard corners help your iPhone 14 avoid damage when dropped. And as the Classic Kickstand Case name would suggest, you get a kickstand with ESR's case that can prop your iPhone 14 up at multiple angles, up to 85 degrees for hands-free viewing.

9. Catalyst Crux Case for iPhone 14
Hard-to-drop iPhone 14 case
Colors: Black

Materials: Thermoplastic polyurethane

Weight: 2.99 ounces + Comes with a lanyard

+ 10-foot drop protection

+ Works with MagSafe

- Just one color You can't drop your phone if you've got something to grab onto, and Catalyst's answer to this need is to include a lanyard with its Catalyst Crux Case for the iPhone 14. You can loop the lanyard around your wrist, preventing your iPhone from slipping out of your grasp. Even if it does, Catalyst says the Crux is good for 10-foot drop protection. The slip-proof corners on this case are wider now, also helping you keep a grip on the phone while protection the edges from any jarring crashes. Even with all that protection, you can still use MagSafe with the Catalyst Crux case.

What to look for in the best iPhone 14 case

The first thing to do when shopping for an iPhone 14 case is to make sure the case you're eyeing actually fits the iPhone 14. That may seem like an obvious thing to do, but bear in mind that Apple makes four different iPhones under the iPhone 14 name, and two of them — the iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 14 Pro Max — are much larger than the iPhone 14. Even iPhone 14 Pro cases may not fit the iPhone 14, despite both devices featuring 6.1-inch displays, because of the different-sized camera arrays. iPhone 13 cases may fit the iPhone 14, but it may not be a perfect fit due to changes in the volume and power buttons — best stick with cases specifically made for the iPhone 14 to ensure the best fit.

Always check the drop-protection listing for an iPhone 14 case, since preventing damage to your phone is the main reason to get a case. Four-foot drop protection is a good standard to shoot for, but some case makers promise more than that.

Most of the other things to look for depend on what you want in the best iPhone 14 case. You may be looking for a particular color or a clear option that lets your iPhone's design shine through. You might also consider extra features like kickstands or slots to hold cash and cards.

How we pick the best iPhone 14 cases

We pick iPhone 14 cases initially based on word-of-mouth and customer reviews. We may call in cases at a later time for additional hands-on testing. When evaluating cases, we consider price, colors, protection and special features. Because phone cases are such a personal choice, we try to include a variety of styles to fit different tastes.