The iPhone 12 Pro brings a number of important features to Apple’s iPhone lineup, from 5G connectivity to a rear LiDAR sensor for improved photography. But don’t overlook the things that Apple’s done to improve durability on this phone, which features a stronger water resistance rating and a Ceramic Shield display that helps the iPhone 12 Pro better survive drops.

Even with that added durability, you’ll still want to pick up a new case for your iPhone 12 Pro. And fortunately, you have a lot of choices for protecting your $999 phone. The best iPhone 12 Pro cases not only protect your new device from picking up scratches, dings, or other imperfections, but they can also show off the phone’s design flourishes and even add other features.

From grippy cases that are difficult to drop to all-leather options, here are the best iPhone 12 Pro cases we’ve spotted so far.

What is the best iPhone 12 Pro case?

It's impossible to say what the best iPhone 12 Pro case overall is, as different cases appeal to different people. However, you can certainly find that perfect case for your needs if you identify what you’re looking for to help narrow down your search.

You can opt for sleek, slim protection by way of the Totallee Super Thin iPhone 12 Pro case if you want to feel as though there's hardly anything on your phone, or even Apple's iPhone 12 Pro Silicone Case with MagSafe option for something simple yet lightweight.

Some iPhone 12 Pro users are less interested in unobtrusive cases, and are instead looking to protect their phone with the best possible materials and phone cases they can find. In that instance, cases like the OtterBox Defender Series or the Pelican Shield G10 should work perfectly.

The best iPhone 12 cases right now

(Image credit: Apple)

1. Apple iPhone 12 Pro Silicone Case with MagSafe Best iPhone 12 case from Apple Size: 6.49 x 3.53 x 0.55 inches | Weight: 2.39 ounces | Colors: White, black, red, plum, pink, green, kumquat, navy blue | Materials: Silicone and microfibre View at Apple

When it comes to quality iPhone cases, you usually can't go wrong with Apple's selection. The iPhone 12 Pro Silicone Case with MagSafe has just about everything you need, from a rainbow of colors to a soft but strong silicone exterior. The inside of the case features a microfiber lining to keep your phone safe as well.

Apple’s Silicone Case protects against the usual drops and scrapes as well, but there's a certain satisfaction that comes along with using the case your manufacturer has up for sale. And this case supports the iPhone 12 Pro’s new MagSafe feature for easily attaching accessories and improving wireless charging on compatible pads. This attractive slimline case is an excellent option, no matter what you're looking for.

(Image credit: Totallee)

2. Totallee Super Thin iPhone 12 Pro Case Best iPhone 12 Pro case with a slim profile Size: 5.8 x 2.9 x 0.34 inches | Weight: 0.1 ounces | Colors: Clear, black, blue, green | Materials: Polypropylene (matte); thermoplastic polyurethane (transparent) View at Totallee

For many people, phone cases don’t have to be flashy or full-featured — just so long as there’s something protecting your phone, a case is doing its job. And that’s the audience Totallee looks to address with its Super Thin iPhone 12 Pro case.

Available in four different colors and transparent and matte version, Totallee’s case offers nearly weightless protection that has no branding or logos. It's one of the thinnest cases on the market, and it fits your phone like a glove.

Best of all, even though it's barely there, the Super Thin case can still keep your phone from getting scratched up or banged around in your pocket or bag. Plus, you can always just swap one color out for another if you get tired of the one you’re using.

(Image credit: Pelican)

3. Pelican Shield G10 for iPhone 12 Pro Best drop protection Size: 6.3 x 3.7 x 1.43 inches | Weight: 4.3 ounces | Colors: Black, gray | Materials: G10 fiberglass laminate, thermoplastic polyurethane View at Case-Mate

Keeping your iPhone 12 Pro scratch-free and protected from the elements (and let's be honest, from yourself) doesn't have to be a guessing game. The Pelican Shield G10 case envelops your phone in five layers of hard polymers and rubber, crafted by aramid fibers. Its outer shell absorbs the shock created by drops, and reinforced corners mean you won't be sent scrambling to the phone store for a replacement should your new iPhone 12 Pro fall out of your pocket.

How much protection can you expect from the Pelican Shield G10? The case maker estimates its case can survive a 21-foot drop for three times the military-grade for drop protection. There’s a lifetime warranty for added peace of mind.

(Image credit: OtterBox)

4. OtterBox Defender Pro Series for iPhone 12 Pro Best iPhone 12 Pro case for butterfingers Size: 6.4 x 3.6 x 1.3 inches | Weight: 0.28 ounces | Colors: Black, berry, blue, teal | Materials: Polycarbonate shell and holster, synthetic rubber slipcover View at OtterBox

No matter what phone you carry, OtterBox has you covered, and the iPhone 12 Pro is no exception. For maximum protection, we’d turn to OtterBox's Defender Pro Series case for the iPhone 12. Aside from coming in a variety of colors, it offers a clean design with a grippy back and edges.

The raised edge on the Defender Pro helps protect your screen and camera, while a special antimicrobial additive helps lessen the amount of germs on your phone's surface, which you're likely handling multiple times a day. The case features a special kickstand so you can watch your favorite content on the go, and Otterbox’s case also works with wireless charging. It's just about everything you need in a tougher, more protective case.

(Image credit: Smartish)

5. Smartish Gripzilla Armor Case for iPhone 12 Pro iPhone 12 Pro case with the best grip Size: 6.25 x 4.7 x 3.8 inches | Weight: 3 ounces | Colors: Black, gray | Materials: Thermoplastic polyurethane View at Smartish

Smartish wants to help eliminate some of the more frustrating reasons our phones end up leaving our hands — a slippery grip. So the Gripzilla Armor Case has been built to address that problem for the iPhone 12 Pro.

The case features a strong exterior along with grippy, grooved sides to help ensure your phone fits in your hand as snugly as possible. The back of the case is textured, which also helps your iPhone 12 Pro never leave your hand. At $20, this also happens to be one of the more affordable ways to protect your iPhone 12 Pro.

(Image credit: Spigen)

6. Spigen Quartz Hybrid for iPhone 12 Pro Best clear iPhone 12 Pro case Size: 6 x 3 x 0.4 inches | Weight: 1.06 ounces | Colors: Clear | Materials: Thermoplastic polyurethane View at Amazon

Finding a great, clear case can be frustrating. You don't want too many logos, and you don't want writing or extraneous plastic etchings to get in the way of your iPhone 12 Pro’s distinctive look. Most of all, you want the case to protect your phone.

Spigen's Quartz Hybrid iPhone 12 Pro case is made with a tempered glass back, and it features raised bezels to keep your screen from coming into contact with potentially damaging surfaces. The case’s TPU bumper will also ensure that damage is minimal if you happen to drop your phone. Meanwhile, Spigen’s Quartz Hybrid case is completely transparent so you can show off that awesome new iPhone color you just chose.

(Image credit: ESR)

7. ESR Premium Real Leather Designed for iPhone 12 Pro Best leather iPhone 12 Pro case Size: 6 x 3 x 0.44 inches | Weight: 0.95 ounces | Colors: Black, blue | Materials: Leather with microfiber lining View at Amazon

You can never go wrong with a leather case. It has an air of class and sophistication that makes it a great choice for dressing up or dressing down.

The ESR Premium Real Leather iPhone 12 Pro case is crafted with high-quality leather, yet remains slim and lightweight to protect your pricey Apple phone. The inside of the case is lined with microfiber to ensure your phone is protected inside and out. Plus, the case will continue to become personalized the more you use it, as a natural patina forms on the leather and softens over time.

(Image credit: Ringke)

8. Ringke Onyx iPhone 12 Pro Case Best cheap case option Size: 5.9 x 3 x 0.42 inches | Weight: 1.13 ounces | Colors: Black, navy blue, gray, green | Materials: Thermoplastic polyurethane View at Amazon

The Ringke Onyx iPhone 12 Pro case is an excellent choice for anyone looking for simplicity with a touch of sophistication. Crafted from flexible, long-lasting TPU, it will ensure your phone is in good hands, even if you happen to drop it from a few feet onto concrete.

Even though the surface of the Ringke Onyx case is matte, you won't have to worry about the case being riddled with fingerprints, as Ringke actively protects against them. What's more, if you want to, you can add special hand or neck straps thanks to the phone's built-in lanyard holes. This is one of the best iPhone 12 Pro cases you can get for less than $15.

(Image credit: Casetify)

9. Casetify iPhone 12 Pro Ultra Impact Case Best customizable iPhone 12 Pro case Size: TBA | Weight: TBA | Colors: Clear, green, red, yellow, purple | Materials: Qitech, recycled plastic View at Casetify

Make your iPhone 12 Pro case feel like yours thanks to Castify’s Ultra Impact Case. The case has been tested to withstand 9.8-foot drops. It’s also crafted from Casetify's proprietary shock-absorbing material, and you can select what kind of body or bumper color you'd like to make your new phone feel more like yours.

The ultra-slim design of this iPhone 12 Pro case features an antimicrobial coating; it also works with wireless charging. Perhaps one of the coolest things about the Ultra Impact Case from Casetify is that you can customize it with a monogram or initials, and you can try out a number of different color combinations.

(Image credit: Lifeproof)

10. Lifeproof FRĒ Case for iPhone 12 Pro Best eco-friendly iPhone 12 Pro case Size: 6.3 x 3.4 x 0.54 inches | Weight: 1.5 ounces | Colors: Black, blue, purple | Materials: Recycled plastic View at Lifeproof

If you're an environmentally-conscious iPhone user, you'll want to check out the Lifeproof FRĒ case, which is made out of 60% recycled plastic. It's slim yet tough, and buying one means Lifeproof will donate money to a great cause: $2 per case to one of the water-centric nonprofit companies the company supports.

The Lifeproof FRE case can survive drops from up to 2 meters, and it's submersible up to 2 meters for 1 hour. So this case is just as rugged as you need while helping you pitch in to help out the planet.

How to choose the best iPhone 12 Pro case for you

If you're setting out to find the best iPhone 12 Pro case you can, keeping your phone protected will be at the front of your mind. It's important to consider the different kinds of material your case is made out of, as well as the drop rating and any potential designs or variants available on the market.

All phone cases are not made equally. They can and do vary wildly in price. That means you'll ultimately have to decide whether a specific case is right for you. Don't let price alone dictate how you feel, though.