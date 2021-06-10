Xbox Game Pass members get free Disney Plus again — but there's a catch

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can watch Loki and a slew of other Disney Plus shows for free right now. Microsoft is once again offering a free 30-day trial following the streaming service being a temporary Game Pass perk last year. And just like the last time, there are a bunch of caveats attached.

The official Xbox Twitter account teased the move yesterday, saying "At first we were going to make this big flashy video to tease the next Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perk but in the end we decided to go with something a little more... Lowkey." The not so subtle tweet was jumped on by fans, who were eager for more news. Microsoft has since released an official update on the collaboration.

The release goes on to state, "Last holiday, we were excited to launch a collaboration with our friends at Disney+ to bring a 30-day trial to our Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members through the Perks program... When the Perk ended in January, we heard you ask for more and today we’re excited to share the good news."

If you partook in the Disney Plus 30-day trial perk the first time around, the good news is that you can take advantage of it for a second time. The Xbox blog posts says "Whether you claimed the previous Disney+ Perk or not, Ultimate members who do not currently have an active Disney+ subscription will be eligible to claim the 30-day subscription trial through the Perks Gallery on their Xbox console, on the Xbox app for Windows PC, or through the Xbox Game Pass mobile app on iOS and Android." But there's another caveat.

The offer is available for new Disney Plus subscribers only, so if you've had an active membership before or have a current subscription, this isn't for you. So, basically, if you didn't pay for the previous Game Pass-based Disney Plus trial after you signed up, you're in the clear.

It's one trial per account, and you must be at least 18-years old to take advantage of it. If you tick all of those boxes, be sure to indulge in a free month of Disney while you can.

Once you claim the perk, you'll be directed to the Disney Plus website to activate the offer. You've got between now and September 30 to claim the trial, so if you've been following our coverage of upcoming Disney Plus shows, which are Marvel heavy, you can time your 30-day stint accordingly.