Xbox Game Pass members get free Disney Plus — But there's a catch

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members will get free Disney Plus, but not all of them. Because this is the way with some deals: caveats that make you roll your eyes.

After teasing a possible Baby Yoda appearance on Xbox Game Pass yesterday, the Xbox Game Pass twitter account announced that Disney Plus is the latest addition to the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks. Specifically, subscribers get a free 30-day trial to Disney Plus, and it's available starting today. But about that catch.

This is only available for those who have not subscribed to Disney Plus before, according to The Verge. Annoying, right?

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate costs $14.99 per month, much more than the $6.99 you're saving on a month of Disney Plus. But for those who have still yet to try out Disney Plus, this is as good a time as any. Microsoft's gaming subscription service provides access to more than 100 games you can play across Xbox, PC and Android, and this extra perk just sweetens the deal for those new to Disney Plus.

If lapsed Disney Plus members want to try and find a workaround, there's a chance you could make it work if your Xbox Game Pass account email address and payment info are different than your previous Disney Plus account. We haven't tested that out ourselves.

And as frustrating as that caveat is, this is one of the only ways to get a free trial to Disney Plus, as the streaming service ended them earlier this year. Fortnite gamers who buy its in-game V-Bucks currency also have a path to 1-2 free months of Disney Plus, but again it's only good for new subscribers.

The offer is available from now until March 2, 2021, and is likely seizing on renewed interest for The Mandalorian season 2, which debuted in late October.