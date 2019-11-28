What are you waiting for? This Apple Watch 4 deal knocks off $300

Black Friday Apple Watch deals are in full swing, and the time to score a massive Apple Watch deal is now. You can get the Apple Watch 4 for $300 off on Best Buy, bringing the price down to $399.

This is one of best Black Friday Apple Watch deals we've seen so , and makes us think it doesn't pay to wait for the weekend to pick one up.

Apple Watch 4 GPS + cellular: was $699 now $399 @ Best Buy

The 44mm Apple Watch Series 4 with GPS and cellular is on sale right now for $399. It features a built-in heart sensor, digital crown with haptic feedback and fall detection. View Deal

Apple Watch 4 GPS, 40mm: was $349 now $299 @ Best Buy

You can save $50 on the GPS version on the Apple Watch 4 at Best Buy. This smaller 40mm version of Apple's smartwatch offers continuous heart rate monitoring and is available in a white, black, or pink sport band.View Deal

We gave the Apple Watch Series 4 an Editor's Choice honor, especially for iPhone X and iPhone 11 users. The Apple Watch 4 boasts a bright 448 x 368 OLED display, comprehensive heart rate sensors and an impressive 24-hour battery life.

In our review of the Apple Watch Series 4, we liked how its big, beautiful display is legible under any type of light. Our biggest complaint was its price tag, but this massive sale makes those worries go away.

If you're enticed by Apple Watch Series 5's always-on display, Amazon also has the Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS/44mm) on sale for $409 .

For more Black Friday deals like this, be sure to check out our Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals coverage.