Walmart Plus launches today — here's everything you need to know

Walmart Plus is a new membership program and direct competitor to Amazon Prime. The service offers subscribers in-store and online benefits, including unlimited free delivery.

Members will also get fuel discounts from participating gas stations. Walmart Plus costs $98 a year or $12.95 a month and it includes a free 15-day trial, which you can sign up for right now.

Walmart Plus enrollment is live as of September 15. The service was originally supposed to launch in the spring. However, the pandemic delayed its debut to September.

Keep in mind that Walmart Plus is not available in all cities at launch. For instance, the Walmart Plus homepage won't recognize our office in New York, but it will acknowledge addresses in New Jersey.

There's a "check availability in your area" search bar toward the bottom of the Walmart Plus homepage where you can see if you're address is eligible for service.

Walmart Plus membership

Walmart Plus membership costs $98 per year or $12.95 per month. (It includes a free 15-day trial period which you can sign up for now). The membership program — which is Walmart's version of Amazon Prime — is a rebranding of Walmart's $98-per-year Grocery Unlimited service. The grocery delivery service launched last year and quickly expanded to 1,400 additional stores in September of 2019. However, Walmart Plus goes beyond groceries to also include tech, beauty, and sports products. By comparison, Amazon Prime costs $199 per year or $12.99 per month.

Walmart Plus perks

Walmart Plus is launching with an initial list of benefits that will grow with time. Currently the Walmart Plus benefits include:

Unlimited free delivery: Customers will receive as fast as same-day delivery on more than 160,000 items including tech, toys, household essentials, and groceries.

Customers will receive as fast as same-day delivery on more than 160,000 items including tech, toys, household essentials, and groceries. Scan & Go: This feature in the Walmart app will allow for a faster way to shop in-store. Using the Walmart app, customers can scan their items as they shop and pay using Walmart Pay for a quick and touch-free payment experience.

This feature in the Walmart app will allow for a faster way to shop in-store. Using the Walmart app, customers can scan their items as they shop and pay using Walmart Pay for a quick and touch-free payment experience. Fuel discounts: Walmart Plus members will be able to save up to 5 cents per gallon at nearly 2,000 Walmart, Murphy USA, and Murphy Express fuel stations. Sam's Club fuel stations will also be added to the lineup.

Not surprisingly, Amazon recently announced the addition of Prime Gaming to its roster of digital perks. The perk, available to Prime members only, is essentially a rebranded Twitch Prime. However, the name change makes it easier to identify as an exclusive Prime member perk and helps add value to Amazon's service. For its part, it's unclear if Walmart Prime will have any gaming perks.

Furthermore, it's no secret that Walmart and Amazon price match each other, especially on retail holidays like Amazon Prime Day. The renewed rivalry could make for excellent deals as the holiday season approaches.

Walmart Plus vs. Amazon Prime

At the start of 2020, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos stated that there are over 150 million paid Prime members around the world. That's a number that Walmart Plus is certainly hoping to reach.

Once the country's top retailer, Walmart has watched as its rival Amazon has dominated online sales. Amazon now accounts for roughly 38% of all online retail sales in the U.S., according to eMarketer. By comparison, Walmart is a distant second place with just over 5% of the U.S. e-commerce market. The hope is that Walmart Plus will help it take some of that market share from Amazon.

This isn't the first time Walmart has taken on Amazon Prime. In 2015, Walmart launched ShippingPass, an unlimited online shipping service that cost $50 per year and promised deliveries in three days or less. This was Walmart's attempt to undercut Amazon Prime, which at the time cost $99 per year. Two years later, Walmart dropped its membership fee and switched to a 2-day free shipping program on orders of $35 or more.

However, Walmart's biggest chest thump came in 2016, when it purchased Jet.com for $3 billion. The hope was that Jet.com would help Walmart establish a bigger online presence. (Walmart announced last month that it was permanently closing Jet.com).

The Walmart vs. Amazon feud continued into 2019. Just as Amazon announced its plans to offer 1-day shipping, Walmart followed suit with its own 1-day shipping pilot. Most recently, Walmart announced 2-hour Express delivery for an additional $10 over Walmart's typical delivery fees.

Even on big retailer days like Black Friday, Walmart has shadowed Amazon with similar sales of its own like last holiday's Big Drop Sale. Walmart Plus is an extension of this ongoing battle and only time will tell if it's the true knockout punch that it needs to take on Amazon and its legion of subscribers.