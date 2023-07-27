Walmart Plus just got new perks Amazon Prime can’t match

Walmart Plus is the mega-retailers answer to Amazon Prime . For a monthly (or annual) fee, shoppers get access to a range of member benefits, freebies and exclusive discounts. The two services have been pitched as rivals pretty much since day one, and Walmart just struck a bow that Amazon isn’t currently able to match.

Just confirmed in an official press release, Walmart is adding a host of travel-related perks to its service. Starting today (July 27), Walmart Plus subscribers will receive Walmart Cash (essentially in-store credit) when booking vacations through Walmart Plus Travel . Members will receive 5% cash on hotels, car rentals and activity bookings and 2% back on all flights, as well as a blended rate of Walmart Cash when purchasing a holiday package.

Walmart Plus: 30-day free trial @ Walmart

Walmart Plus is a subscription service from Walmart. Priced at $98 per year (or $12.95/month), it includes perks like unlimited free delivery on more than 160,000 items as well as fuel discounts at more than 2,000 Walmart and Murphy USA fuel stations. The latest perk includes travel benefits like 5% cash back on hotels, car rentals, and more. Walmart Plus comes with a free 30-day trial.

The Walmart Plus Travel portal is powered by Expedia and includes access to more than 900,000 properties, more than 500 airlines and more than 100 car rental companies. Not to mention, you can also choose from thousands of bookable activities around the world in locations such as Los Cabos, Maui and Orlando. So if you’re a Walmart Plus member you might want to consider booking your next vacation via the retailer as you’ll reap the rewards on pretty much every aspect of your getaway.

"We're bringing together the ultimate savings membership and vacation booking site to deliver a first-ever travel-focused benefit for Walmart Plus members," said Venessa Yates, senior vice president and general manager of Walmart Plus, in an accompanying statement.

"Combined with our other benefits — including free delivery, streaming and savings on fuel — we’re creating a membership that saves customers time and money, whether they’re at home or having fun at their favorite vacation destination," added Yates.

Walmart Plus is priced at $98 for a year, or you can opt to pay monthly at a rate of $12.95. The service is actually noticeably cheaper than Amazon Prime, which costs $139 annually and $14.99 per month. But deciding which is better for you will likely come down to which retailer you use more frequently.

For your monthly/yearly subscription fee, Walmart Plus offers a whole host of worthwhile benefits for regular shoppers at the national retailer. Subscribers get free shipping on online orders, access to the Paramount Plus streaming service, discounts on fuel and a range of exclusive deals, including early access to the retailer’s annual Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.