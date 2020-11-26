Walmart Black Friday deals live — $169 AirPods Pro, $498 70-inch TV and more

Update: Many of these Walmart deals have sold out and will be replenished shortly. Check back to see when they come back in stock.

The third batch of Walmart Black Friday deals just went live and clearly Walmart saved the best for last. Tonight's Black Friday deals include the AirPods Pro for $169, a Vizio 70-inch 4K TV for $498, and the Apple Watch Series 3 for just $119.

These are not only the best Walmart Black Friday deals we've ever seen, but they're obliterating price lows we've seen throughout the year. The AirPods Pro, for instance, have never dropped below $189 and the last time we saw the Apple Watch 3 for $119 was during last year's Walmart Black Friday deals. (It was a short-lived deal, so we're hoping Walmart has better inventory this time around).

Walmart is also promising stock of the hard-to-get consoles like the PS5 and Xbox Series X. There's also an epic Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 bundle that includes Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and a 3-month subscription to Nintendo Switch Online for just $299. While this deal has surfaced at Amazon and Best Buy as well, it's the best Switch deal we've seen all year.

A word of advice: There's a high chance many of these deals will sell out fast. So if you see something you want, there's no time for hesitation. That said, here are the top deals in tonight's Walmart Black Friday deals event.

Epic 4K TV deal Vizio 70" 4K Smart TV: was $659 now $478 @ Walmart

The rockstar in tonight's batch of Walmart Black Friday deals is this Vizio 70-inch 4K TV, which has been knocked down to just $478. Not only does the Vizio V705x-H1boast have a huge 70-inch 4K display, it also supports Dolby Vision HDR, AI upscaling, and more.

Apple Watch Series 3 (38mm): was $179 now $119 @ Walmart

The Apple Watch Series 3 remains a brilliant smartwatch due to the up-to-date software and a classy, durable design. This is the lowest price ever for an Apple Watch 3 and one of the best Walmart Black Friday deals you'll find in tonight's sales event.

Nintendo Switch Bundle: was $368 now $299 @ Walmart

The Switch is normally priced at $299 on its own (when you can find it in stock). This Walmart Black Friday deal nets you the hard-to-find console along with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (still as good as it ever was), plus three months of Switch Online for just $299.

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $169 @ Walmart

The best AirPods Pro deal of all time is here. Walmart is now selling the AirPods Pro for just $169. That's $80 off and hands-down their cheapest price ever. The sale will last through November 28, so we hope that means there will be plenty of stock.

Samsung 58" 4K Smart TV: was $600 now $398 @ Walmart

This big screen TV from Samsung can sharpen older footage, with its Crystal processor that upscales content to 4K. On top of that, it's also got HDR support for better color quality.

Google Nest Hub w/ $20 credit: was $89 now $49 @ Walmart

The Google Assistant-powered Nest Hub features a 7-inch display that shows everything from your photos to your local weather. Although other retailers are offering this same price, Walmart's giving you a $20 Vudu credit with your purchase.

Samsung 65" 4K TV: was $549 now $478 @ Walmart

Walmart has a 65-inch Samsung 4K TV on sale for $478. That's $72 off and one of the best Black Friday TV deals we've seen. You get a big and sharp 4K HDR picture, thanks to Samsung's Crystal Processor, support for lots of streaming apps and more.

