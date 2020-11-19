VPN deal: top dog ExpressVPN offers three months free on 12-month deal

There's no denying it – ExpressVPN is the best VPN on the market today. Topping a huge number of our VPN guides with well-rounded privacy and performance, no other provider can touch it.

With that quality comes premium pricing, though, and ExpressVPN isn't usually the cheapest option on the block – you might understandably be willing to sacrifice reliability and functionality to knock a bit off the cost by choosing a different VPN.

That's why this is one of the most tempting VPN deals out there. If you sign up through Tom's Guide, you'll be able to claim three months absolutely free, which works out at a mega 49% off the regular monthly price. That brings ExpressVPN's price down considerably, and makes it seriously competitive with lesser rivals in terms of value.

This isn't one of the fleeting VPN Black Friday deals we're seeing right now, and has been regularly available to Tom's Guide readers for a while. However, in the VPN world things can change at a moment's notice, so if you want the best VPN service on the market, we'd snap it up now. Learn more about this VPN deal below.

ExpressVPN deal | Save 49% on 15-month plan

Why is this ExpressVPN deal so good?

Well, if you want the best of the best, ExpressVPN is the provider to choose. With unrivalled streaming performance, excellent speeds, great torrenting power plus rock-solid privacy and security out the box, it's the full package.

With military-grade AES-256 encryption, a selection of secure protocols, 3,000+ all-RAM servers in 94 countries plus simple, powerful apps that are great for both novices and experts, there's not much at all that we'd want to change – and we can find fault in almost anything.

If you're after something cheaper, Surfshark is always a good bet. While it can't match Express in terms of power or configuration, it's still great for streaming, and at $2.21 a month, it's not too expensive.

But, if you're the kind of person who won't settle for anything but the best (we don't blame you) ExpressVPN is more than worth the small extra cost – and this deal only makes is even more affordable.