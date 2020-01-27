Vizio TVs 2020: First-ever OLED TV, better 4K TVs and more

Vizio has grand ambitions for its 2020 TV lineup: it stars a slew of future-proofed 4K panels and the brand’s first premium OLED TV.

While the Vizio 2020 TVs won’t see store shelves until later this spring, we imagine a few of these refreshed models could land on our best TVs list alongside premium players like Samsung and LG. We have the early details of every 4K smart TV and OLED set Vizio plans to bring to the table, plus a look at Vizio’s new voice remote, updated SmartCast 4.0 platform and new ProGaming Engine.

When the Vizio 2020 TVs specs and pricing information becomes available, we’ll update this story to reflect what you’ll need to know if you’re eyeing a new set this year.

Here's everything we know so far about the Vizio 2020 TV lineup.

Vizio goes OLED, unveils ProGaming Engine

(Image credit: Vizio)

Vizio is looking to move up from its mid-tier status with its first-ever OLED. Coming in 65- and 55-inch sizes, we expect the Vizio OLED’s performance to be characterized by near-perfect blacks and premium contrast.

The 44-millimeter thin TV will pack Vizio’s new ProGaming Engine, meaning game console performance will benefit from variable refresh rate technology that automatically adjusts the panel’s refresh rate to match the source device. It also supports AMD FreeSync and 4K gaming at up to 120 Hz.

Right now, price is the big question we’re waiting for Vizio to answer about its OLED. Existing OLEDs in these sizes are rather costly, posing a potential shift in Vizio’s affordable reputation. Perhaps Vizio will deliver the value-priced OLED many have been for.

Vizio P-Series Quantum: Meet the massive 85-inch Quantum X

(Image credit: Vizio)

Among all the Vizio 2020 TVs, the P-Series Quantum X promises the best 4K LCD performance the company has to offer. Vizio says the set’s maximum 3000 nits of peak brightness and 800 nits of full screen brightness will bring dynamic images to life. Its full-array LED blacklight holds 792 local dimming zones, meaning we can hopefully expect deep blacks and commendable contrast. Coming in 65-, 75- and all-new 85-inch sizing, the Quantum X is Vizio’s big-screen set to watch.

The standard 65- and 75-inch P-Series Quantum , though not as bright as the Quantum X, will receive the important premium features like the ProGaming Engine. And neither the P-Series Quantum nor Quantum X should break the bank if last year’s pricing is any indication.

Vizio M-Series Quantum: Will the best budget smart TV get better?

(Image credit: Vizio)

Getting into the Vizio 2020 TVs budget tier, the M-Series Quantum is slated to receive a slew of upgrades. Already our favorite budget smart TV, the Vizio M-Series Quantum is receiving picture quality improvements, plus the same quantum dot color and ProGaming Engine as the pricier models.

The 65- and 55-inch M8 versions will have 90 local dimming zones, while the 50-inch M7 will have 30 (2019’s M7 had 15, for comparison). The M7 won’t be as bright at the M8 either, which has a peak 800 nit brightness.

Yes, even the Vizio V-Series is getting HDMI 2.1

The V-Series sits at the bottom of the Vizio 2020 TVs ladder. It won’t have the quantum color, local dimming control or ProGaming Engine of the models above, but it will be a lot cheaper.

That’s not to say the Vizio V-Series is an all-around budget set. It will still support Vizio’s latest SmartCast platform and 4K with full-HDR compatibility. Like every other Vizio 2020 model, it will even feature HDMI 2.1 with eARC, for supporting uncompressed audio formats.

The V-Series will be available in 40-, 43-, 50-,55-, 58-, 60-,65- and 70-inch variants when it becomes available this year.

SmartCast 4.0 and new Vizio voice remote

(Image credit: Vizio)

SmartCast, Vizio’s proprietary smart TV platform, will jump from version 3.0 to 4.0. The new version promises personalization and performance upgrades for Vizio sets from 2016 and sooner. Here’s how to update your Vizio TV if it’s eligible.

Though SmartCast 3.0 supported Google Assistant , Alexa and Siri , 4.0 brings an easier pairing process for the best Google Home compatible devices and best Alexa compatible devices via the SmartCast mobile app.

The OLED and P-Series Quantum models of the Vizio 2020 TVs will also come with a new voice remote, making it possible for users to navigate content by speaking.

All of the details above are based on Vizio’s available information. We anticipate Vizio will share more about its 2020 TVs before their expected spring launch. We'll be updating this page with new information as we get it, so check back regularly to stay up to date on all the new Vizio sets coming in 2020.