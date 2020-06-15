T-Mobile suffering nationwide outage: What you need to know

Having trouble getting a cell phone connection today (June 15)? You're not the only one. Cellphone users are flocking to social media and outage tracking sites to report problems with placing phone calls.

Based on reports at DownDetector.com, the troubles seem to have started around noon ET, with the majority of users complaining of calls not going through. The vast majority of the complaints seem to involve T-Mobile subscribers, though DownDirector shows customers of other carriers noting outages as well.

It's possible that this outage is affecting just one carrier, and that ripple effects are extending to customers of other services placing calls to the impacted carrier.

Tom's Guide staffers were able to place calls using Verizon and AT&T phones to other customers on those networks. Our T-Mobile phone could dial out, but calls placed to that phone failed.

(Image credit: DownDetector.com)

T-Mobile president of technology Neville Ray took to Twitter to confirm that there was "a voice and data issue that has been affecting customers around the country." Ray said that T-Mobile engineers were working to restore service.

Our engineers are working to resolve a voice and data issue that has been affecting customers around the country. We’re sorry for the inconvenience and hope to have this fixed shortly.June 15, 2020

In a subsequent tweet, Ray said that data services were now available to T-Mobile customers and that some calls were being completed now. Ray suggested users turn to WhatsApp, Signal, iMessage and FaceTime to reach other people if calls were still not working.

"Teams continue to work as quickly as possible to fix the voice & messaging problems some are seeing," he said.

We've contacted AT&T and a spokesperson told us that the carrier's network "is operating normally." AT&T also took to Twitter to say problems may be connected to its customers trying to reach other networks.

Our network is operating normally, but it’s possible some customers are unable to reach people on other carriers’ networks. https://t.co/qPmjZnqEFAJune 15, 2020

We've also reached out to Verizon and will update with any comment that we receive back. We'll update this story with additional information on T-Mobile's outage as it becomes available.