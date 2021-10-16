Seahawks vs Steelers live stream : How to watch Sunday Night Football online

The Seahawks vs Steelers live stream features a Seattle team in unfamiliar territory as they try to find their way without Russell Wilson. Meanwhile, Pittsburgh could be going through a QB change of their own in this NFL live stream .

Seahawks vs Steelers channel, start time The Seahawks vs Steelers live stream is Sunday (Oct. 17).

• Time — 8:20 p.m. ET / 5:20 p.m. PT / 1:20 a.m. BST

• U.S. — Watch on NBC via Sling or Fubo.TV

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports NFL

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

New Year’s Day 2012, Tarvaris Jackson started at quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks. Since then, 149 games have passed and Russell Wilson started every one of them. This Sunday will be very different for the Seahawks as the 32-year-old quarterback will miss a game for the first time in his 10 seasons. Wilson ruptured a tendon and fractured a bone in the middle finger of his throwing hand in week five’s loss to the Rams. He underwent surgery and is expected to miss six to eight weeks.

Geno Smith will start for the Seahawks (2-3) in Wilson’s absence. Smith was a second round pick in the 2013 draft and has gone 12-19 as a starter, but has predominantly been a back up in his career. He played the entire fourth quarter in last week’s loss to the Rams engineering two scoring drives. His first one went 98 yards and was capped off when he hit D.K. Metcalf in the end zone on a 23-yard score.

The Steelers (2-3) finally were able to put together a game that was more befitting their reputation last week, as they beat the Broncos 27-19. Ben Roethlisberger threw for 253 yards and a two touchdowns in the win, while Chase Claypool caught five passes for 130 yards and a touchdown.

Pittsburgh is waiting to see if Roethlisberger can start Sunday, after missing practice this week with a pectoral as well as hip injury. If Roethlisberger can't start, Mason Rudolph will go in his place.

No better time like the present for the Steelers' rookie running back Najee Harris to get it going. He's coming off a 122 -yard rushing performance last week.

The Steelers are 4.5-point favorites against the Seahawks. The over/under is 42.5.

How to watch Seahawks vs Steelers live stream from anywhere

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and so can't watch the Seahawks vs Steelers live stream, you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

Seahawks vs Steelers live streams in the US

In the US, Seahawks vs Steelers is going to be broadcast on NBC, which is available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV .

The game starts at 8:20 p.m. ET / 5:20 p.m. PT Sunday (Oct. 17).

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS, and RedZone is available with the Sports Extra add on). You can get your local CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $50 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $65 per month.

Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with FOX, and the top pick for watching all of the 2021 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.View Deal

If you can stand to miss CBS games, Sling TV provides a middle ground. The $50 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has NBC affiliates for this game, as well as local FOX affiliates plus ESPN.View Deal

NFL Sunday Ticket: This game is not included in NFL Sunday Ticket, as no night-time games are included this week.

Seahawks vs Steelers live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free. This appears to include pre-season games, but we can't find specific confirmation for this game.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local NBC affiliate is showing Packers vs 49ers.

Seahawks vs Steelers live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond can watch Seahawks vs Steelers on Sky Sports Main Event, on Sky, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Seahawks vs Steelers live stream starts at 1:20 a.m. BST Monday Morning.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Seahawks vs Steelers live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Seahawks vs Steelers live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.