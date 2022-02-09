Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs. Galaxy S22 Plus vs. Galaxy S22: Which one is best for you?

The Galaxy S22 is official and there’s a lot to digest. The regular and Plus models are iterative upgrades over their Galaxy S21 counterparts , but the Ultra is a major shift for a Galaxy S device. That’s because it’s basically a Galaxy Note in everything but name.

As with every new family of smartphones, you might be left wondering what the differences are between the different models. We’re here to help. Below you will find the full Samsung Galaxy S22 vs. Galaxy S22 Plus vs. Galaxy S22 Ultra breakdown. There’s more to the story here than just the spec disparities.

Once you decide which model you'd like, be sure to check out our roundup of the best Galaxy S22 deals.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs. Galaxy S22 Plus vs. Galaxy S22: Specs

Galaxy S22 Ultra Galaxy S22 Plus Galaxy S22 Price $1,199 $999 $799 Android version 12, One UI 4.1 12, One UI 4.1 12, One UI 4.1 Display 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED QHD+ 6.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED FHD+ 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED FHD+ Refresh rate 1-120Hz 10-120Hz 10-120Hz CPU Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 RAM 8GB, 12GB 8GB 8GB Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB 128GB, 256GB 128GB, 256GB Rear cameras 108MP (f/2.2) main, 12MP (f/2.2) ultrawide, 10MP (f/2.4) 10x telephoto, 10MP (f/2.4) 3x telephoto 50MP (f/1.8) main, 12MP (f/2.2) ultrawide, 10MP (f/2.4) 3x telephoto 50MP (f/1.8) main, 12MP (f/2.2) ultrawide, 10MP (f/2.4) 3x telephoto Front camera 40MP (f/2.2) 40MP (f/2.2) 40MP (f/2.2) Video Up to 8K 24 fps Up to 8K 24 fps Up to 8K 24 fps Battery 5,000 mAh 4,500 mAh 3,700 mAh Charging 45W wired, 15W wireless 45W wired, 15W wireless 25W wired, 15W wireless Size 3.1 x 6.4 x 0.4 inches 3 x 6.2 x 0.3 inches 2.8 x 5.7 x 0.3 inches Weight 8.1 ounces 6.9 ounces 5.9 ounces Connectivity Embedded S Pen, Wi-Fi 6E, UWB, 5G (mmWave/sub6) Wi-Fi 6E, UWB, 5G (mmWave/Sub6) Wi-Fi 6E, UWB, 5G (mmWave/Sub6) Colors Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green, Burgundy Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green, Pink Gold Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green, Pink Gold

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs. Galaxy S22 Plus vs. Galaxy S22: Price and availability

All three Galaxy S22 models are available for pre-order starting today, with retail availability starting on February 25. The Galaxy S22 Ultra will start at $1,199 for the 8GB/128GB base model. It comes in black, white, green, and burgundy color options.

The Galaxy S22 Plus starts at $999 for the 8GB/128GB version, while the Galaxy S22 kicks off at $799 for the 8GB/128GB variant. Both phones come in black, white, green, and pink gold colorways.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs. Galaxy S22 Plus vs. Galaxy S22: Design

For starters, the Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 look alike, even though they’re different sizes. They bear the same contour design Samsung introduced on the Galaxy S21 last year, just refined for a cleaner look this year.

In fact, the only difference between the regular S22 and Plus is the physical size, with the 6.2 x 3 x 0.3-inch Galaxy S22 Plus looming over the 5.7 x 2.8 x 0.3-inch S22. That allows the S22 Plus to house a larger battery, too.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra, meanwhile, looks like a wholly different device than the rest of the S22 family. It has very little resemblance to its littler brothers and instead looks much more akin to the blocky Galaxy Note 20 Ultra . The P-shaped camera module on the back doesn’t have the contour design that the Plus and S22 have. Instead, the lenses stick out individually from the back, though barely at that.

The Ultra includes a slot for the S Pen, again exactly like a Galaxy Note. Samsung obviously learned that skipping the Note series in 2021 was a mistake, so the S22 Ultra is recompense for that decision.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs. Galaxy S22 Plus vs. Galaxy S22: Display

All three phones feature Dynamic AMOLED displays, meaning that the screen on every model refreshes all the way up to 120Hz. The Galaxy S22 Ultra can adjust its refresh rate down to 1Hz for static images and scale it up intelligently. The Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus go down to 10Hz, which is an improvement over the 48Hz minimum on the non-Ultra S21 models from last year.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra has a big 6.8-inch QHD+ display, while the Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 come in at 6.6 and 6.1 inches, respectively. They sport FHD+ resolutions.

All three phones have Samsung’s VisionBooster technology, which intelligently scales the brightness, contrast and color calibration based on your environment. Samsung has not revealed if the Ultra and Plus have the insane 1,750 nits of brightness just yet, as the rumors claimed.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs. Galaxy S22 Plus vs. Galaxy S22: Cameras

Cameras are a big focus this year, with Samsung hoping to catch up to Apple and Google. The Galaxy S22 Ultra is the obvious star of the show with its quad camera setup. The big boy has a 108MP main shooter, along with a 12MP ultrawide. For telephoto, the Ultra follows in the footsteps of its predecessor and has two 10MP telephoto cameras. One of those telephoto lenses on the Ultra is capable of a 10x optical zoom, while the other maxes out at 3x. Together, they team up to let the S22 Ultra reach 100x digital zoom.

Comparatively, the Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 are a bit more mundane, but don’t count them out yet. They both have 50MP main sensors, along with 12MP ultrawide and 10MP telephoto cameras (with 3x optical zoom and 30x digital zoom).

Around front, the Ultra sports a 40MP selfie camera with an 80-degree field of view. The non-Ultra models also get a 80-degree FOV selfie cam, but it’s 10MP.

Not content to simply pack in powerful camera hardware, Samsung has also gone all in on computational photography. This isn’t surprising, since that’s how Apple and Google do their magic with the best camera phones . But Samsung is focusing on more than its algorithms and calibrations.

One standout feature is the new enhanced portrait mode. Basically, this is a better portrait mode with a stronger bokeh effect and a better understanding of both humans and animals, as well as where the foreground and background collide. One problem we’ve seen with software-based portraits is that, sometimes, the phone can be too aggressive with its blur radius and cut off some people’s hair. This is especially prevalent for people with curly hair.

Of course, we can expect camera features from last year to return, like Zoom Lock which uses AI to steady your zoomed-in shots. Samsung is hoping to win the Android photography crown this year, and on paper, it seems like Google might want to start worrying.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs. Galaxy S22 Plus vs. Galaxy S22: Performance and battery life

This year, all three Galaxy S22 models use a new 4nm octa-core processor. While Samsung beat around the bush in our briefing, this is very likely the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in the US and the Exynos 2200 in European markets. Why Samsung had to be dodgy remains unclear. In terms of performance there should be no difference between the three phones, other than that the Galaxy S22 Ultra features a model with 12GB of RAM (8GB on the base model).

Battery life on the Galaxy S21 series was a mixed bag. The S21 Ultra did fine, lasting for about 10 hours in the Tom’s Guide battery test. The S21 and S21 Plus fared worse in their adaptive refresh rate modes, going for 6 and a half hours and 9 hours and 41 minutes, respectively.

That means the Galaxy S22 family doesn’t have a high bar to clear. The Ultra has a 5,000 mAh battery like its predecessor, while the Plus has a 4,500 mAh power pack. The smaller Galaxy S22 sports a 3,700 mAh battery.

The two larger phones charge at 45W wired, while the regular S22 charges at a slower 25W. All three phones support up to 15W wireless charging. And we can expect no included chargers this year, just like with the S21 series.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs. Galaxy S22 Plus vs. Galaxy S22: Software

The nice thing about the three Galaxy S22 models is that they all run Android 12 underneath Samsung’s One UI 4.1. That means greater customization options, stronger privacy features, and a whole host of new tweaks and bug fixes that Samsung has added on top of Google’s work.

The biggest differences will come down to the Note-like features present on the Galaxy S22 Ultra. These will include notetaking additions, like saving handwritten notes to Office 365 and Outlook. Samsung also mentioned that you can copy content from images and messages and save them to notes, too. The system also uses AI to predict your handwriting and direction, helping the writing process feel more seamless and lifelike.

Samsung has committed to four years of platform updates (according to the press release we received) and four years of security patches for all of its phones, including the Galaxy S22. That means each new model will see Android 16 in 2026 and will get their last security patch also in 2026. While it’s still not Apple-levels of support, that’s still a long time for an Android phone. In fact, it beats Google’s current offering.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs. Galaxy S22 Plus vs. Galaxy S22: Outlook

While the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus are iterative upgrades over their predecessors, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is on a completely different level. The return of the Galaxy Note was overdue, and we’re glad Samsung realized the folly of trying to replace it with the foldable Galaxy Z Fold line. The Fold series will remain the cream of the crop for Samsung, but for most people, the Galaxy S22 Ultra will be the ultimate smartphone.

Besides the Ultra, all three phones should see some nice camera upgrades. The hardware is there, now Samsung just needs to nail the software side. Up to this point, we’ve had some complaints about how Samsung phones handle color reproduction and exposure. But the new portrait and night modes should impress.

Besides the Ultra, all three phones should see some nice camera upgrades. The hardware is there, now Samsung just needs to nail the software side. Up to this point, we've had some complaints about how Samsung phones handle color reproduction and exposure. But the new portrait and night modes should impress.