Mint Mobile’s Black Friday sale slashes over $500 off Pixel 11, Galaxy S26 and Moto Razr
Save hundreds of dollars on some of the best Android phones
Black Friday season is upon us, and now is easily the best time of year to pick up a new phone. So long as you're not looking for the latest iPhone, you can easily find some kind of discount on many of the best smartphones we've seen this year. But there are some deals that are better than others, and Mint Mobile's latest offer could save you up to $500 on the cost of a new handset.
Mint has discounted a bunch of the best Android phones, including the Pixel 11 and Samsung Galaxy S26 series, lowering prices by as much as $500 in some cases. There are a couple of catches to these deals, though. The first is that you have to be a new customer, and the other is that you need to sign up for Mint's 12-month Unlimited plan.
The good news is that, despite the fact you have to pay for a year's service upfront, the Unlimited plan is also being discounted to $180 — or the equivalent of $15 a month. Considering the scale of the savings on the phones themselves, that's not such a bad trade.
Mint's unlimited plan is now half price, meaning you pay just $15 a month. This gets you unlimited calls, texts and data, plus 20GB of hotspot allowance. Just be warned, using more than 50GB a month may cause your speeds to drop.
The only catch is you need to pay for the whole year in advance, for a total of $180 (plus tax and fees).
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Grab the Google Pixel 11 with $500 off the usual price at Mint. This gets you a bright 6.3-inch display, a trio of cameras, excellent AI features, a bunch of cool new camera tools, solid camera performance and early access to all Google's latest updates as they roll out.
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The Samsung Galaxy S26 has gone up in price this year, so now's your time to make that money back. This phone offers a bright 6.3-inch display, great cameras, commendable battery life, excellent performance and all the AI you could ask for. If you like Samsung phones, this is a deal you can't miss.
The Galaxy S26 Plus is also available, with a larger 6.7-inch display and bigger battery. It's now $700, down from the usual $1,200.
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The Motorola Razr 2026 is the ultimate cheap foldable, especially at this price. With it you get a pair of 50MP cameras, the foldable clamshell design with a 3.6-inch cover display, a 6.9-inch internal display, strong performance and a whopping 4.800 mAh battery pack. Perfect for anyone wanting a foldable experience on a budget.
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The Pixel 11 Pro comes with an even brighter display, better cameras and battery life, a new HiLight notification alert and all the same benefits as the regular Pixel 11.
If you want a larger screen, the Pixel 11 Pro XL is the exact same phone, only bigger and with a larger battery. It's discounted from $1,299 to $794 at Mint.
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The flagship Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is $500 off at Mini, offering four excellent cameras, a bright 6.9-inch display, strong battery life, S Pen support, and access to everything Galaxy AI has to offer.
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The Pixel 11 Pro Fold is the foldable option, and while the discount isn't as generous it's a great way to get this phone for a slightly cheaper price. With it you get a large and bright 8-inch display, good cameras, Gemini automation support, a teleprompter mode and the unique Bubbles multitasking that trumps most other devices.
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Foldables don't seem to offer much in the way of discounts at Mint, and the Galaxy Z Flip 8 is no exception. With $200 off, you get a compact phone that opens up into a 6.9-inchy display. You also get a pair of main cameras, a 4.1-inch cover display capable of running full Android apps, and access to Galaxy AI tools.
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You also save $200 on the Galaxy Z Fold 8, which comes with the popular new passport-shaped design. While we've seen the price of this phone get lower, you still get to enjoy a 7.6-inch folding display with anti-glare coating, a pair of 50MP cameras, and a sizable 4,800 mAh battery. Plus Galaxy AI and all the things that make a Samsung phone worth having.
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The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra has all the benefits of the Z Fold 8, but with more added extras. That includes a triple-lens camera system, a taller and larger pair of displays and an even bigger battery. If you want a foldable with a more book-like design, this is the one for you.
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Tom is the Tom's Guide's UK Phones Editor, tackling the latest smartphone news and vocally expressing his opinions about upcoming features or changes. It's long way from his days as editor of Gizmodo UK, when pretty much everything was on the table. He’s usually found trying to squeeze another giant Lego set onto the shelf, draining very large cups of coffee, or complaining about how terrible his Smart TV is.
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