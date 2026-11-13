Mint Mobile’s Black Friday sale slashes over $500 off Pixel 11, Galaxy S26 and Moto Razr

Black Friday season is upon us, and now is easily the best time of year to pick up a new phone. So long as you're not looking for the latest iPhone, you can easily find some kind of discount on many of the best smartphones we've seen this year. But there are some deals that are better than others, and Mint Mobile's latest offer could save you up to $500 on the cost of a new handset.

Mint has discounted a bunch of the best Android phones, including the Pixel 11 and Samsung Galaxy S26 series, lowering prices by as much as $500 in some cases. There are a couple of catches to these deals, though. The first is that you have to be a new customer, and the other is that you need to sign up for Mint's 12-month Unlimited plan.

The good news is that, despite the fact you have to pay for a year's service upfront, the Unlimited plan is also being discounted to $180 — or the equivalent of $15 a month. Considering the scale of the savings on the phones themselves, that's not such a bad trade.

Latest Videos From Tom's Guide Watch full video here:

Mint Mobile Unlimited Plan: $15 at Mint Mobile Mint's unlimited plan is now half price, meaning you pay just $15 a month. This gets you unlimited calls, texts and data, plus 20GB of hotspot allowance. Just be warned, using more than 50GB a month may cause your speeds to drop. The only catch is you need to pay for the whole year in advance, for a total of $180 (plus tax and fees). Read more Read less ▼

Google Pixel 11: was $899 now $399 at Mint Mobile Grab the Google Pixel 11 with $500 off the usual price at Mint. This gets you a bright 6.3-inch display, a trio of cameras, excellent AI features, a bunch of cool new camera tools, solid camera performance and early access to all Google's latest updates as they roll out. Read more Read less ▼

Motorola Razr (2026): was $700 now $520 at Mint Mobile The Motorola Razr 2026 is the ultimate cheap foldable, especially at this price. With it you get a pair of 50MP cameras, the foldable clamshell design with a 3.6-inch cover display, a 6.9-inch internal display, strong performance and a whopping 4.800 mAh battery pack. Perfect for anyone wanting a foldable experience on a budget. Read more Read less ▼

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds.