Best Samsung Galaxy S22 deals — save at AT&T, Verizon and more

Despite being just a few hours old, there are plenty of Samsung Galaxy S22 deals available now. Announced at today's Samsung Unpacked 2022 event, the three new flagships are available for preorder as of today and will hit stores on February 25.

The 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 ($799.99) is the least expensive of the bunch. It's followed by the 6.6-inch Galaxy S22 Plus ($999.99) and the 6.8-inch Galaxy S22 Ultra ($1,199.99). If the prices seem steep, there are plenty of Galaxy S22 discounts to take advantage of before the phones hit store shelves.

Our favorite Galaxy S22 deal comes from Samsung itself. It's offering up to $750 off via trade-in with any S22 preorder. Plus, you'll get a $200 Samsung credit and a free storage upgrade on any phone. (So if you opt for the 128GB model, you can upgrade to the 256GB model for free). These S22 deals are only available for a limited time, so make sure to get them while you can.

Best Galaxy S22 deals

Galaxy S22: from $299 w/ trade-in @ Samsung

Free $200 Samsung credit: Samsung is has plenty of Galaxy S22 deals available today. Preorder via Samsung and you'll get up to a $750 trade-in credit. Plus, Samsung is offering a free storage upgrade on any S22 phone and a $200 Samsung credit when you preorder today.

Galaxy S22 Ultra: from $499 w/ trade-in @ Samsung

Free $200 credit: The Galaxy S22 Ultra is the new powerhouse smartphone in Samsung's Galaxy lineup. It sports a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED QHD+ screen and boasts a 108MP (f/2.2) main, 12MP (f/2.2) ultrawide, 10MP (f/2.4) 10x telephoto, and 10MP (f/2.4) 3x telephoto lens. It also has the largest battery at 5,000 mAh. Preorder the Galaxy S22 Ultra via Samsung and you'll get up to a $750 trade-in credit. Plus, Samsung is offering a free storage upgrade on any S22 model and a $200 Samsung credit when you preorder today.

Galaxy S22: $800 off with trade-in @ AT&T

For a limited time, new and existing AT&T customers can trade in any Samsung Note, Samsung S, or Samsung Z series phone in any condition and get $800 off the new Samsung Galaxy S22. Plus, customers who preorder their S22 series phone with AT&T can double the storage of any device for free. That's the best Galaxy S22 deal we've seen. Deal ends February 24.

Galaxy S22: buy one, get one free @ Verizon

Verizon has a BOGO Galaxy S22 discount available now. Buy any Galaxy S22 phone, activate select 5G Unlimited plan, and you'll get a second Galaxy S22 of equal or lesser value for free. Existing customers can get up to $1,000 off with an eligible trade-in and on select Unlimited plans.

Galaxy S22: up to $300 off @ Spectrum Mobile

Spectrum Mobile is offering Galaxy S22 deals. Customers who preorder any of the new Galaxy S22 phones will get $200 off the phone's retail price and a $100 trade-in credit (with eligible trade-in). In addition, all devices are eligible for a free storage upgrade. Unlimited 5G data plans at Spectrum start at $29.99/month.