Get $200 off the excellent Galaxy Z Fold 8 at Mint Mobile

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is one of our favorite foldable phones. In fact, we called it the best foldable for most Android users. Right now Mint Mobile has a spectacular deal that saves you on hardware and data.

For a limited time, you can pick up the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 for $1,700 at Mint Mobile. The best part of the deal is that you'll also get unlimited data for for just $15/month for a full year. An unlimited data plan at this price point is unheard of, which is why this deal is so incredible.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8: was $1,899 now $1,700 at Mint Mobile If you want the closest thing Samsung has to an iPhone Duo at a much lower price, check out this Galaxy Z Fold 8 deal. It's not as durable or long-lasting as the Duo, but it has the same comfortable design, great cameras, and some of the best performance of any Android phone. Plus, you can get unlimited data for just $15/month for a full year. That's a price you won't find elsewhere.

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 has a 5.5-inch outer display and a 7.6-inch foldable display, which is pretty much identical to the iPhone Duo. The big difference is that Samsung's phone is a lot thinner and lighter, weighing 7.09 ounces and measuring just 0.17 inches thick when fully opened.

The inner screen features an anti-glare display that offers better color accuracy than the iPhone Duo, which is great for streaming movies and TV. The anti-crease technology isn't nearly as impressive, but Samsung's Flex Titanium display technology means the crease is significantly less noticeable than what you'll find on other foldables.

Samsung's foldable also includes a pair of 48MP cameras, two 10MP selfie cameras (one on each display), 45W charging with 20W wireless charging (magnet-free), and up to 16GB of RAM on the 1TB model. It's all powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chipset, which is easily the best Android chipset currently available.

What makes this deal extra special is Mint Mobile's $15/month unlimited data plan. You'll need to pay upfront ($180 for a full year), but that's an unbeatable price you won't find anywhere else. The discounted price is part of Mint Mobile's Black Friday sale, so you better strike fast while the sale is still valid.

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