Resident Evil 7 now £5.99 ahead of Resident Evil Village release

Resident Evil Village is set to launch on May 7, 2021, with fans of the franchise already marking their calendars ahead of the most anticipated horror game release of the year. However, if you want to refresh your memory and play Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, we've got good news for you.

Although Resident Evil 7 is one of the best horror games on the market, it's not exactly affordable. But thanks to this killer deal from CDKeys, you can get the PC digital code for Resident Evil 7: Biohazard for just £5.99. That's over 85% off its original price of £44.59, making it one of the hottest gaming deals right now. For reference, Steam currently has the game on sale for £19.99. This deal only applies to those located in the UK and EU regions.

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard is currently one of the best games in the survival horror genre and is arguably one of the most popular games from the entire Resident Evil franchise. Released in 2017, Resident Evil 7 introduced an immersive gameplay experience that is drastically different from other RE titles. The game itself gained huge popularity across all platforms, thanks to its unpredictable plot, mind-numbing puzzles and terrifyingly addictive atmosphere. Long story short, if you're a fan of the horror genre, this game will easily crack into your top five.

According to Steam, this game "sets a new course for the franchise as it leverages its roots and opens the door to a truly terrifying horror experience."

If you, like the rest of us, are anxiously awaiting the anticipated launch of Resident Evil Village on May 7, you might want to play RE7 first to get an overall idea of what the next game will feel like. Even if you've already played the game, why not replay it ahead of the grand release? And for a price tag of £5.99, no less?

Capcom has already confirmed that Resident Evil Village will feature Ethan, the main protagonist from Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, so this refresher will be well worth it.

In case you wanted to read more about the upcoming release, make sure to check out our roundup of everything we know so far about the Resident Evil Village. We've also prepared a guide to some of the best PC gaming deals available right now.