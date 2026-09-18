‘Resident Evil’ went somewhere I really wasn’t expecting — and as a longtime fan, I’m happy about it

It feels like an understatement to say I love the Resident Evil games. Not only are they some of the best games out there, but the franchise as a whole has a special place in my heart. I’ve spent many hours playing (and replaying) the incredible remakes Capcom has released over the years, alongside some of the original classics, with "Resident Evil: Requiem" more recently becoming one of my favorite games of 2026. But as much as I’d love to ramble about the video game franchise and how much I adore it, it’s Zach Cregger’s “Resident Evil” movie I’m here to talk about.

“Resident Evil” has been quite a hot topic of conversation lately, with some game fans giving Cregger a hard time over the fact that his movie isn’t a direct adaptation of one of the games. The director, who helmed “Barbarian” and last year’s “Weapons,” chose to tell an original story set in this world, and that decision has sparked plenty of backlash. As a lover of the games and someone who’s now seen the movie, this kind of attitude towards the film and its talented team has frustrated me, not just because it’s actually a great film, but because I think people need to start giving original ideas a chance.

But there’s one thing that “Resident Evil” does that makes me appreciate it even more, while also making me view the games differently. Even though some game fans might be disappointed that we haven’t got a plot-for-plot movie about an established game, I think Cregger has stumbled onto something that was hiding in the games all along.

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‘Resident Evil’ proves an original idea can work in a beloved franchise

(Image credit: Dušan Martinček / Sony Pictures)

“Resident Evil” is the best video game movie ever made. It’s not exactly a high bar to clear considering movie adaptations have typically been poor, but I still think it’s a great achievement. This is mainly down to the film being an original story set within the “Resident Evil” universe, taking place in the modern day during a heavy snowstorm. Austin Abrams plays medical courier Bryan, who has one job: urgently transport an important medical package to Raccoon City for twice his usual pay. He reluctantly agrees, but of course, his journey there quickly becomes a chaotic one.

A lot of the movie’s controversy centers around the fact that it has an original protagonist in an original story that doesn’t feature any of the games’ iconic characters, paired with the fact that it isn’t set in a rainy 1998. While I understand fans are eager to see a super faithful adaptation, I truly believe that might be almost impossible to pull off. Instead, we have a 90-minute experience that feels like Bryan is the player, thrown into a dire situation where he has to upgrade his weapons, find ammo and move from one location to the next. It captures the survival horror core of the games and what it actually feels like to play them.

(Image credit: Dušan Martinček / Sony Pictures)

Cregger avoided doing a direct adaptation because, at the end of the day, no matter who gets cast or how he chooses to tell the story on screen, people would find something to complain about. That’s the toxic side of fandoms, for you. “Resident Evil” ended up proving that original ideas in a beloved franchise can work, and I was most surprised by the direction this film went in. Of course, I’m avoiding spoilers to preserve the experience for viewers, but the ending really drives home that this is a brutal franchise with a lot of emotion, despite its sometimes goofy nature. Out of all of its strong elements, though, it’s the purpose of Bryan’s character that really stood out to me.

Bryan is actually the reason I think I’d view the “Resident Evil” games differently if I were to play them again. When you play as Leon, Claire, Jill or Chris, you’re obviously following the main story through the eyes of an established character, but the games have always been really clever about telling smaller stories in the background. You might pick up a random note, listen to a voice recording, stumble across an abandoned room, or discover something another character has left behind, giving you little glimpses into lives that exist beyond the protagonist’s own story. I realized just how much storytelling can be hidden in those smaller details, because Bryan feels like a character you might only ever encounter indirectly.

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‘Resident Evil’ is actually a great movie

(Image credit: Dušan Martinček / Sony Pictures)

Cregger didn’t just create something special here with a thrilling story centered around an inexperienced protagonist. He created an intense survival horror experience that shuts down the claims that he apparently “slapped the IP onto this film” just to make some money. That’s very much not the case when you watch this as a true “Resident Evil” fan. During my screening, I was practically bursting with excitement whenever an Easter egg appeared on screen, not to mention the entire journey into the iconic Raccoon City and the first-person and over-the-shoulder perspectives that feel reminiscent of the games.

By no means is this perfect. There was a little too much humor for my liking, with the comedy wearing off and sometimes diminishing the horror. I’m also in the camp that thinks the third act is the weakest part, but it’s still insane regardless, with the very final shot serving as a powerful reminder that this is “Resident Evil,” and it is absolute carnage.

“Welcome to Raccoon City” clearly tried to bring a more faithful adaptation to the table back in 2021, but it was arguably one of the worst adaptations put on screen. Cregger made the right decision for his film by telling an original story centered on a character who essentially represents us, the player, navigating an outbreak while still incorporating several of the game’s important mechanics. I mean, you only have to look at the film’s Rotten Tomatoes score. Best video game movie ever made? Yes, and I’m sure many “Resident Evil” fans will agree.

"Resident Evil" is in theaters now

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