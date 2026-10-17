I played all 3 Resident Evil remakes on Nintendo Switch 2 — here’s how they compare to PS5 Pro

Earlier this year, Capcom brought the modern Resident Evil trilogy (Biohazard, Village and Requiem) to the Nintendo Switch 2. And if three excellent Resi titles to play weren’t enough, how about six?

Capcom’s Switch 2 support this year has been phenomenal, and that continues with the acclaimed remakes of Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3, and Resident Evil 4, all launching on Nintendo’s second-generation hybrid console this week (October 16).

These are three of the finest remakes ever made, bringing three unquestionable survival-horror classics into the modern age. They were already essential games on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, and that remains true with these new Nintendo Switch 2 versions.

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I’ve now tested all three Resident Evil remakes on the Nintendo Switch 2 and compared them to the same games on the PS5 Pro. You won’t be surprised to hear there have been a few technical sacrifices, but the good news is that, overall, all three Resident Evil remakes remain as essential on Switch 2 as they are anywhere else.

Resident Evil 2

Resident Evil 2 kicked off the modern remakes in style. It set the blueprint, replacing the PS1 original's fixed camera with a third-person over-the-shoulder perspective that brings the horror into sharper focus. Plus, the iconic Raccoon City police department building has never been more unnerving, yet fun to explore.

On Switch 2, the game looks excellent. For starters, it runs at 60 fps even in handheld mode, and I strongly recommend enabling HDR. Texture quality takes a hit compared to the native PS5 version; this is most noticeable in character hair — a slight annoyance, since you spend the whole game looking at the back of Leon or Claire’s head!

Texture quality takes a hit compared to the native PS5 version; this is most noticeable in character hair

Objects and environments in the distance also lose some detail, but up close they snap into focus. Crucially, I didn’t encounter any texture pop-in, even when quickly shifting my crosshair between in-game objects. Overall, it’s an impressive port of an already impressive game.

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On the Nintendo Switch 2, you get the “Deluxe Edition” as standard, which includes a load of character costumes and a few extra weapons. It’s nice cosmetic DLC, but nothing substantial, and really, you’re going to play the whole game in Leon's cop outfit anyway.

Resident Evil 2 Deluxe Edition (Switch 2): $39 at Amazon The remake that started it all, Resident Evil 2, is reborn for a new generation, and it's a must-play survival horror. You play either Leon S. Kennedy or Claire Redfield. The pair are trapped in Raccoon City after it's been overrun by zombies and more.

Resident Evil 3

Resident Evil 3 is more of the same as Resident Evil 2, which makes sense; the second modern remake reportedly began as a DLC for its predecessor before being spun off into a separate release.

Everything I said above applies to Resi 3. It looks great and runs well (again, 60 fps, even handheld, is a boon). I should note that the Switch 2’s HD rumble is used to great effect in these remakes. The trigger jolts when you fire a pistol, which I found satisfying.

Resi 3 moves into larger city street environments, but I didn’t notice any reduction in image quality. The neon signs, flashing lights, and raging fires of a Raccoon City plunged into chaos all look great. But you do get a slightly cleaner look on the more powerful PS5 Pro, as expected; it's got beefier components.

The “problem” with Resident Evil 3 Remake (and I use that word loosely; it's still great) is baked into the core game, like its short length (an average playtime is a breezy six hours), and this 2020 remake removes several sections from the PS1 original.

Resident Evil 3 didn’t receive much in the way of post-launch DLC, so on Switch 2 you get the standard addition and a single cosmetic costume for each of its characters, Jill and Carlos. At least its smaller scale and scope are reflected in a lower price point.

Resident Evil 3 (Switch 2): was $29 now $17 at nintendo.com Set in the chaos of Raccoon City, Jill Valentine is stalked across the streets by one of the most dangerous foes in Resident Evil history: Nemesis. To survive, Jill teams up with Carlos Oliveira and looks to expose the sinister Umbrella Corporation.

Resident Evil 4

Resident Evil 4 Remake is the best of the bunch for many Resi fans, a stunning reworking of one of the most influential video games in history.

Disappointingly, it’s also the most technically compromised of these new Switch 2 ports. In handheld mode, environment textures are noticeably downgraded compared to Resi 2 and Resi 3 on Switch 2. Even objects in close proximity are a little blurry, but they sharpen when you focus your crosshair on them. Plus, the fuzziness of Leon’s hair intensifies, and the problem extends to foliage, which is a frequent sight in Resident Evil 4’s initial rural village setting.

The framerate is mostly stable, though I’ve experienced occasional drops. I haven’t seen the adventure through to its conclusion on Switch 2. These might become more frequent in the game’s back half, when the action gets even more intense.

Still, it’s a perfectly playable port, even if the visual downgrades on the Switch 2 are apparent. You’re getting the Gold Edition as standard, which includes the must-play Separate Ways story DLC, The Mercenaries mode, and a long list of outfits and extras.

Resident Evil 4 Gold Edition (Switch 2): $49 at Amazon Once again taking on the role of Leon S. Kennedy, six years after Resident Evil 2, your mission is to rescue the president's daughter, a mission that involves fending off all manner of horrors. The Gold Edition includes the Mercenaries mode and the Separate Ways campaign, with Ada Wong.

Which Resident Evil remake should you buy?

When I covered the modern Resident Evil trilogy arriving on Switch 2 in the spring, I cheated this question by saying you should get all three via the Resident Evil Generations Pack. Disappointingly, there’s no bundle here, though I am still tempted to say you should buy all three. Each remake is amazing and plays well on Switch 2.

If you’re pushing me for a definitive answer, Resident Evil 2 is the standout...

However, if you’re pushing me for a definitive answer, Resident Evil 2 is the standout, given both the base game’s quality and its excellent transition to the Nintendo Switch 2. Resident Evil 4 is a close second, but the visual and performance downgrades are more noticeable. Resident Evil 3 isn’t far behind, but its short length and lack of incentive to replay see it settle for the bronze medal.

Overall, I’m thrilled that Capcom’s impressive Switch 2 support continues, and every modern Resident Evil game is now available on the platform. If six Resi games in a year aren’t enough for you, it’s been confirmed that next year’s RE: Code: Veronica remake is headed to Nintendo. The Switch 2 is rapidly becoming a Resi machine.

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